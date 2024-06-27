Biden accuses Trump of 'having sex with a porn star' and 'the morals of an alley cat'

President Biden accused former President Trump of "having sex with a porn star" and said he has "the morals of an alley cat," but the presumptive Republican nominee maintained that he did not, and accused Biden of being behind his legal cases because "he can't win fair and square."

During the CNN Presidential Debate Simulcast Thursday night, Biden pointed to Trump being convicted on all counts out of Manhattan District Attorney Alvin Bragg’s investigation related to hush money payments made to adult film actress Stormy Daniels.

Biden also pointed to the case brought against Trump by E. Jean Carroll, who accused Trump of rape and defamation.

"How many billions of dollars do you owe civil penalties for molesting a woman in public? For doing a whole range of things—having sex with a porn star…while your wife was pregnant?" Biden said. "You have the morals of an alley cat during the night, sir."

In the E. Jean Carroll case, a federal jury decided Trump must pay an $83.3 million to her for denying allegations that he raped her in the 1990s. Trump’s legal team has requested a new trial and appealed the ruling, but was rejected in April.

But Trump, Thursday night, fired back, defending himself.

"I didn’t have sex with a porn star, number one," he said. "Number two, that was a case that was started, and they moved a high-ranking official—DOJ—into the Manhattan DA’s office to start the case."



Trump was referring to Matthew Colangelo, who served as a senior DOJ official in the Biden administration, and left to join Bragg’s prosecution team.

A jury found Trump guilty on 34 counts of falsifying business records in the first degree in New York v. Trump. Trump has vowed to appeal that verdict.

"That case is going to be appealed and won. We had a very terrible judge, a horrible judge, the prosecutors were all high-ranking Democrats, appointed people," Trump said.

Trump accused Biden, saying he "went after his political opponent because he thought it was going to damage me."

"But when the public found out about the cases, because they understand it better than he does, he has no idea what these cases are, but when they found about these cases, you know what they did—my poll numbers went way up," Trump said. "You know that—because you’re reporting it."

Trump also said his campaign "took in more money in the last two weeks than we’ve ever taken in in the history of any campaign."

"I don’t think any campaign has ever taken hundreds of millions of dollars come pouring in because the public knows it is a scam," Trump said. "It is a guy that is after his political opponent because he can’t win fair and square."