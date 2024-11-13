Trump thanks Biden for 'smooth transition' during White House meeting

WASHINGTON - President-elect Trump and President Biden both pledged a smooth transition between administrations, as they met at the White House on Wednesday morning.

"I look forward…to having a smooth transition. We'll do everything we can to make sure you're accommodated, what you need," President Biden said as cameras and reporters were briefly allowed in the Oval Office for the meeting.

Speaking second, Trump emphasized that "politics is tough and in many cases it’s not a very nice world, but it is a nice world today.

"I appreciate very much the transition that's so smooth. It will be as smooth as it can get, and I very much appreciate that, the former and future president added.

Trump returned to 1600 Pennsylvania Avenue just over a week after his sweeping election victory, as he made his first stop back at the White House in nearly four years. He arrived at the White House at the invitation of Biden, the politician he knocked out of the 2024 presidential race.

For Biden - who ended his own re-election bid in July, a month after his disastrous debate performance against Trump reignited questions over whether the 81-year-old president was physically and mentally up for another four years in the White House and sparked calls for him to drop out of the race - the meeting with his predecessor and now successor was likely awkward.

Trump spent years verbally eviscerating Biden and his performance in the White House. And even after Biden ended his re-election bid, Trump continued to slam the president and his successor atop the Democrats' 2024 ticket - Vice President Kamala Harris.

And Biden, for a couple of years, has labeled Trump a threat to the nation's democracy.

But Biden, a traditionalist, wants to ensure a smooth transition between administrations.

Biden's offer to Trump to visit the White House was an invitation he himself was never accorded.

Four years ago, in the wake of his election defeat at the hands of Biden, Trump refused to concede and tried unsuccessfully to overturn the results.

Breaking with longstanding tradition, Trump didn't invite Biden to the White House. And two weeks after the Jan. 6, 2021 attack on the U.S. Capitol by Trump supporters aiming to upend congressional certification of Biden's Electoral College victory, Trump left Washington ahead of the presidential inauguration of his successor, becoming the first sitting president in a century and a half to skip out on a successor's inauguration.

"President Biden's decision to welcome President-elect Trump to the White House is a tribute to normalcy in the presidential transition process. What was denied to Joe Biden following his election, is being restored to Biden's credit," veteran political scientist Wayne Lesperance told Fox News.

Lesperance, the president of New Hampshire-based New England College, called the invitation by Biden " a remarkable gesture in that it legitimizes Trump's return to power by the nation's leading Democrat and, hopefully, will be met with a commitment to orderly transitions in the future."

The meeting will be the first between Biden and Trump since they faced off on June 27 in Atlanta, Georgia, in their one and only debate.

The two presidents - along with Harris and Trump's running mate and now vice president-elect, Sen. JD Vance - stood next to each other on Sept. 11 in New York City's Lower Manhattan, at ceremonies for the 23rd anniversary of the 9/11 terrorist attacks.

This was Trump's second meeting at the White House with a departing president.

Eight years ago, after defeating Democratic nominee Hillary Clinton, Trump sat down at the White House with President Barack Obama, who was finishing up his second term steering the nation.

"We now are going to want to do everything we can to help you succeed. Because, if you succeed, then the country succeeds," Obama told Trump at the time.

While a tradition, the meeting between the incoming and outgoing presidents is not mandated.