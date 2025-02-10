'The View' co-host quips Trump will sign executive order 'banning Black people from halftime' after Super Bowl

"The View" co-host Ana Navarro jokingly suggested President Trump would sign an executive order "banning Black people" from the Super Bowl halftime show during the ABC show on Monday.

Navarro prefaced her point by saying she doesn't "do sports," and wasn't watching the game.

The Philadelphia Eagles topped the Kansas City Chiefs 40-22 in the Super Bowl on Sunday. Rapper Kendrick Lamar performed during the halftime show, and featured tennis star Serena Williams as a guest dancer.

"I wasn’t watching the game, but listen, I think today Donald Trump is going to sign an executive order banning Black people from halftime, because you remember last week we were talking about whether the NFL was capitulating to Trump by removing the term, ‘end racism’ from the end zone. Boy, did they not capitulate to Trump," Navarro said.

Lamar performed several of his hits, including "Not Like Us," "Be Humble" and "DNA," and he was surrounded by numerous performers. The words "End Racism" also did not appear in the end zone for the Super Bowl, as the phrase was replaced with "Choose Love" and "It Takes All of Us."

"When I saw Samuel L. Jackson dressed as a Black Uncle Sam, introducing Kendrick Lamar, who then had like an entire formation of all Black people making a U.S. flag - listen, this much I know, all the Black people on my feed were like, ‘Oooo, this is Blackity, Black, Black!’ And all the racists who somehow get in? Man, were they hopping mad. So if the racists are mad, I am happy as a clam!"

Co-host Sunny Hostin agreed with Navarro.

"I agree with Ana. With all these attacks on diversity, all these attacks on African Americans, it was so nice to see Black excellence enjoyed in front of the sitting president who decided for the first time to go to the Super Bowl," Hostin said.

Navarro and Hostin laughed and both said they didn't think Trump would go back.

"A lot of people said they didn’t understand his performance. Guys, he’s an award-winning, a Pulitzer Prize-winning musician and poet, okay? It was a many-layered performance. You had Serena Williams crip-walking. What I also really enjoyed about Kendrick's performance is, it was performance art, if you really looked at it. It was multilayered. Yes, he had people dressed in red, white, and blue, the colors of the flag, but he also had those, he was standing in front of them because he’s explaining that this is a divided country at this point. He also has them leaning to the side because this country was built on the backs of Black people," Hostin said.

While the hosts of "The View" assumed President Trump didn’t enjoy the performance, the president has a long history with the hip-hop community. Trump has been name-checked in a plethora of songs over the years, with everyone from A Tribe Called Quest, Nelly, and Mac Miller mentioning him as a symbol of wealth or status. In recent years, rappers such as Waka Flocka Flame have expressed support for Trump.

Trump sat for a pre-game interview with Fox News's Bret Baier on Sunday, predicting that the Chiefs would win.