©2025 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved.

Trump makes Super Bowl LIX prediction, praises Patrick Mahomes' wife

Brittany Mahomes showed support for Trump before election

Ryan Gaydos By Ryan Gaydos Fox News
Published | Updated
Ex-NFL star wears 'MAGA' hat at Super Bowl LIX party Video

Ex-NFL star wears 'MAGA' hat at Super Bowl LIX party

Former NFL star Adam "Pacman" Jones talks to Fox News Digital ahead of "SI The Party" in New Orleans before Super Bowl LIX.

President Donald Trump made a Super Bowl LIX prediction in his interview ahead of the game on Fox News Channel with Bret Baier.

Trump said he was hesitant about making a pick because of the greatness that will be on the field during the game between the Kansas City Chiefs and Philadelphia Eagles.

Patrick Mahomes and his wife

Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes is seen with wife Brittany and daughter Sterling after the game against the Raiders in Las Vegas on Oct. 27, 2024. (Kirby Lee-Imagn Images)

"I watched this great quarterback, who has, by the way, has a phenomenal wife," he said, referencing Patrick and Brittany Mahomes. "She’s a Trump fan. She’s a MAGA fan, so I happened to love her, but she’s a great person.

"I guess you have to say a quarterback who has won as much as he’s won, I have to go with Kansas City. At the same time, Philadelphia has a fantastic … it’s going to be a great game."

Trump told Baier he was a fan of both the Chiefs and Eagles.

Donald Trump

President Donald Trump speaks about the economy during an event at the Circa Resort and Casino in Las Vegas on Jan. 25, 2025. (AP Photo/Mark Schiefelbein)

"They’re sort of different," Trump said. "Philadelphia have one of the greatest running backs. Saquon had an uncle who was a great fighter. So, you have a great running back, you really have a great quarterback.

"The other team, the quarterback really knows how to win. He is a great, great quarterback."

Trump explained why he decided to attend the game and become the first sitting president to do so.

"I think just the spirit of the country, the country’s taken on a whole new life. I thought it would be a good thing for the country to have the president be at the game," he said.

"It’s an iconic day. It’s going to be a great game, two great teams, and let’s see what happens."

Pregame coverage of Super Bowl LIX is ongoing with kickoff slated for 6:30 p.m. ET.

Ryan Gaydos is a senior editor for Fox News Digital.