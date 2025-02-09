Trump makes Super Bowl LIX prediction, praises Patrick Mahomes' wife

President Donald Trump made a Super Bowl LIX prediction in his interview ahead of the game on Fox News Channel with Bret Baier.

Trump said he was hesitant about making a pick because of the greatness that will be on the field during the game between the Kansas City Chiefs and Philadelphia Eagles.

"I watched this great quarterback, who has, by the way, has a phenomenal wife," he said, referencing Patrick and Brittany Mahomes. "She’s a Trump fan. She’s a MAGA fan, so I happened to love her, but she’s a great person.

"I guess you have to say a quarterback who has won as much as he’s won, I have to go with Kansas City. At the same time, Philadelphia has a fantastic … it’s going to be a great game."

Trump told Baier he was a fan of both the Chiefs and Eagles.

"They’re sort of different," Trump said. "Philadelphia have one of the greatest running backs. Saquon had an uncle who was a great fighter. So, you have a great running back, you really have a great quarterback.

"The other team, the quarterback really knows how to win. He is a great, great quarterback."

Trump explained why he decided to attend the game and become the first sitting president to do so.

"I think just the spirit of the country, the country’s taken on a whole new life. I thought it would be a good thing for the country to have the president be at the game," he said.

"It’s an iconic day. It’s going to be a great game, two great teams, and let’s see what happens."

Kickoff slated for 6:30 p.m. ET.