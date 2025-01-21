Super Bowl 2025: Kendrick Lamar, Jon Batiste and Lauren Daigle lead celebrity performers

Performers at the 2025 Super Bowl have been announced.

In an effort to celebrate the rich musical history found in New Orleans, where the big game is taking place this year, many of the pregame performers at this year's show have roots tied to the city.

"We’re honored to work with this year’s pregame lineup to celebrate the rich musical legacy of New Orleans and the entire state," said Seth Dudowsky, head of music at the NFL, in a statement. "The Super Bowl is a rare moment to unite fans around the world, and this year’s performers will bring the energy, soul and vibrant sounds of the region to a global stage, as we kickoff Super Bowl LIX with a celebration to remember."

Here is who audiences can expect to see on one of the world's biggest stages.

HOW TO WATCH SUPER BOWL LIX BETWEEN CHIEFS, EAGLES STREAMED ON TUBI

Kendrick Lamar

Pulitzer Prize and Grammy-winning rapper Kendrick Lamar was announced as the headlining performer at the 2025 Apple Music Super Bowl LIX Halftime show in September, with a YouTube video posted on his account.

In the video, Lamar can be seen standing in front of an American flag while on a football field, shooting footballs out of an automatic passing machine. As he is standing there, he can be heard saying, "My name's Kendrick Lamar and I'll be performing at Super Bowl 59."

"Will you be pulling up? I hope so. You know it's only one opportunity to win a championship. No round twos," the announcer continued. Lamar then encouraged his fans to "Wear your best dress, too, even if you watch it from home."

Lamar is no stranger to the Super Bowl halftime show, as he took the stage in 2022 along with hip-hop icons Mary J. Blige, Snoop Dogg, Eminem and 50 Cent.

Jon Batiste

New Orleans native Jon Batiste is set to perform the national anthem ahead of the big game.

The accomplished musician has been nominated for an impressive 22 Grammy Awards, with five total wins, and two Academy Award nominations, with two wins. Most recently, he was nominated for two Grammy Awards and released his eighth studio album, "Beethoven Blues (Batiste Piano Series, Vol. 1)," which debuted at No. 1 on Billboard's Classical charts.

He also wrote the score for the hit movie "Soul," which earned him an Oscar win, the documentary "Saturday Night," and "American Symphony," which was nominated for two Grammys and received one Oscar nod.

JON BATISTE TO SING NATIONAL ANTHEM BEFORE SUPER BOWL LIX

Lauren Daigle

Taking the stage to sing "America the Beautiful" is popular Christian music singer, and Louisiana native, Lauren Daigle.

Daigle first broke out onto the scene with her third studio album, "Look Up Child," in 2018, which peaked at No. 3 on the Billboard Top 200, and featured her song, "You Say," which went on to become certified six-times platinum.

The singer received her first Grammy Award nomination in 2016 for her debut album, "How Can It Be," in the best contemporary Christian music album category. She went on to receive five more nominations and two wins for best contemporary Christian music album and best contemporary Christian music performance/song for "Look Up Child" and "You Say" respectively.

Her most recent self-titled album, released in 2023, included her sixth chart-topping song, "Thank God I Do," leading her to surpass one billion streams worldwide.

LIKE WHAT YOU’RE READING? CLICK HERE FOR MORE ENTERTAINMENT NEWS

Trombone Shorty

Joining Daigle on stage during the performance of "America the Beautiful" is New Orleans native Troy Andrews, professionally known as Trombone Shorty.

Primarily a trombone player, the musician is known for his fusion of various genres, including rock, pop, jazz, funk and hip-hop. He released his first solo album with a major label, "Backatown," in 2010, which earned him his first Grammy Award nomination.

He has since released four more albums, including "For True," "Parking Lot Symphony" and "Lifted." He won his first Grammy Award in 2022 for his work as a featured artist on Jon Batiste's album "We Are." He later received two more Grammy nominations, both in the best regional roots album category.

CLICK HERE TO SIGN UP FOR THE ENTERTAINMENT NEWSLETTER

Ledisi

R&B, jazz and soul singer, and New Orleans native, Ledisi, is set to take the stage during the pre-show to sing "Lift Every Voice and Sing."

The singer started her career in theater, before releasing her debut album "Soulsinger" in 2000. She has continued recording and releasing albums, most recently her 11th studio album, "Good Life."

Throughout her many years in the music industry, Ledisi has received 15 Grammy Award nominations, winning once in the best traditional R&B performance category, for her performance of "Anything for You" in 2020.