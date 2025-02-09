Trump greets Chiefs star on field at Super Bowl LIX after picking them to win Lombardi Trophy

President Donald Trump arrived at Caesars Superdome on Sunday, marking the first time a sitting president had ever attended the Super Bowl.

In a pre-taped interview with Bret Baier, the president tabbed the Kansas City Chiefs as his pick to win the big game.

As he entered the stadium, he took some time to walk around the field and shook hands with Chiefs star defensive lineman Chris Jones.

Jones has often been emotional during the playing of the national anthem, especially during the playoffs. He explained to reporters during the week why he cries.

"Quick story. I was watching the movie ‘300.’ One of my favorite movies, you know? Right before they go into battle, you have some like, crying, because they’re so mad. They’re going to war," he said. "In a sense of playing football, I actually go into that mindframe, like, I might not make it home tonight – knowing I’m going to make it home, but knowing I’m going to war. It’s going to get bloody. It’s going to get physical. I might not make it out. I might make it out. So in the midst of the national anthem, I have to put myself in that mindframe."

Trump said he was hesitant about making a pick because of the greatness that will be on the field. But, he took experience over all.

"I watched this great quarterback, who has, by the way, has a phenomenal wife," he said, referencing Patrick and Brittany Mahomes. "She’s a Trump fan. She’s a MAGA fan, so I happened to love her, but she’s a great person.

"I guess you have to say a quarterback who has won as much as he’s won, I have to go with Kansas City."

Eagles quarterback Jalen Hurts was less than enthusiastic about Trump making the game, saying he could do "whatever he wants." Both Mahomes said it was "cool" to play in front of him, while Traivs Kelce called it an "honor."

The six-time Pro Bowler had five sacks and 37 tackles in 15 games this season. He has a sack and five tackles in the playoffs this year. He has 3.5 sacks in 21 playoff games in his career.

If Trump's pick comes to fruition, the Chiefs would become the first team in NFL history to win three consecutive Super Bowls. The potential historic run began two years ago against the Eagles.

Fox News' Ryan Gaydos contributed to this report.

