'The View' co-host claims Hillary Clinton 'would have won' if she had come on the show more in 2016

"The View" co-host Joy Behar claimed Hillary Clinton would have won in 2016 if she had been on the show more.

Behar took part in a panel with her fellow co-hosts Sunny Hostin, Sara Haines, Alyssa Farah Griffin and Ana Navarro at The 92nd Street Y, New York center Tuesday night. While discussing the show, Behar brought up the former Secretary of State’s past appearances.

"Hillary Clinton should have come on ‘The View’ more. She would have won," Behar argued.

She added, "We all know Hillary Clinton as the really fun grandma and a person who can take a joke and the people in this country were not seeing that. They would have seen that if she came on the show more."

KAMALA HARRIS TELLS 'THE VIEW' SHE CAN'T THINK OF ANYTHING SHE WOULD HAVE DONE DIFFERENTLY FROM BIDEN

The hosts joked that Clinton has since appeared so many times since that election that she has become like a "guest host" to them. Behar remarked that she made a similar comment to Vice President Kamala Harris during her appearance that morning.

"That’s why she came on. That’s why she was there. I think she listened," Behar said.

Most recently, Clinton appeared on the show in September where she discussed seeing Melania Trump at Rosalynn Carter’s funeral.

"I saw Laura Bush – who is just absolutely delightful – talking with Melania Trump and none of us knew that she was going to be – there. And Michelle and Jill Biden and I were, like, wow, nobody told us. But immediately, you know, all of our training, our good manners, everybody immediately went up and Michelle gave her one of her hugs and even Jill said how glad she was to see her and I said hello to her, and I write about how I thought it was a very positive thing for her to show up," Clinton said.

CLICK HERE FOR MORE COVERAGE OF MEDIA AND CULTURE

Behar has repeatedly praised Clinton and even suggested she won the election.

"By the way, Mrs. Clinton did win the popular vote, I continue to believe that you won, I don't care what they say," Behar told Clinton in 2023.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

A few minutes later, Behar appeared to backtrack from her comments.

"I don’t want the impression to be made that I didn’t accept the results of the Trump administration win, but I don’t like the Electoral College. And you won the popular vote. He won the Electoral College. And that’s the thing that needs to be addressed," she said. "Because it's not one person, one vote."