Hillary Clinton recalls seeing Melania Trump at Rosalynn Carter's funeral: Like 'kid' outside birthday party

Hillary Clinton joined the co-hosts of "The View" on Thursday and said Melania Trump looked like a "kid" on the outside of a birthday party when she saw her at Rosalynn Carter's funeral, wondering if she would be "accepted."

Clinton recalled seeing Trump at Carter's funeral and said she didn't know she would be attending. The former secretary of state wrote in her new memoir that Carter's grandson had asked all the first ladies to attend the memorial "in a show of unity in these divisive times."

"I saw Laura Bush - who is just absolutely delightful - talking with Melania Trump and none of us knew that she was going to be there. And Michelle and Jill Biden and I were, like, wow, nobody told us. But immediately, you know, all of our training, our good manners, everybody immediately went up and Michelle gave her one of her hugs and even Jill said how glad she was to see her and I said hello to her, and I write about how I thought it was a very positive thing for her to show up," Clinton said.

Co-host Sunny Hostin said it must have been "scary" for Trump.

"I think it was a little scary. I say she looks like the kid on the outside of the birthday party, like, am I going to be accepted? Do I belong here?" Clinton said.

"The View" co-hosts also praised Melania for going to the event.

Clinton described seeing Melania similarly in her new book, "Something Lost, Something Gained."

"Melania had a look on her face – very smiley but uncertain – that reminded me of the little kid at the birthday party who doesn’t know anyone and is waiting at the edge of the circle, hoping people are going to be nice," Clinton wrote, according to reports.

"I can appreciate how awkward it must have been," Clinton wrote.

Clinton said Jason Carter described the first ladies as the "sisterhood of the presidential wives," and said it made her reflect on her experience as first lady.

Melania is also set to release a new memoir about her experience as first lady, which she has said is her "perspective," and "the truth."

"As a private person who has often been the subject of public scrutiny and misrepresentation, I feel a responsibility to clarify the facts. I believe it is important to share my perspective: The truth," she said in the trailer promoting the memoir in a post on social media.