Joy Behar backtracks after telling Hillary Clinton she 'won' in 2016: 'I don't care what they say'

"The View" co-host Joy Behar quickly backtracked on Wednesday after she told former Secretary of State Hillary Clinton that she "won" in 2016 and said, "I don't care what they say."

Clinton joined the hosts of "The View" on Wednesday to discuss the 2024 elections, recent polling, as well as the Israel-Hamas conflict. Behar started to ask a question about the support for Trump in the polls.

"By the way, Mrs. Clinton did win the popular vote, I continue to believe that you won, I don't care what they say," Behar said. Multiple co-hosts appeared to agree, as Clinton laughed.

Minutes later, Behar told the hosts and Clinton that she had to correct something at the beginning of the second segment.

"I don’t want the impression to be made that I didn’t accept the results of the Trump administration win, but I don’t like the Electoral College. And you won the popular vote. He won the Electoral College. And that’s the thing that needs to be addressed," she said. "Because it's not one person, one vote."

Co-host Sunny Hostin said the electoral college was "based on slavery."

"I think it's un-American," Behar added, and Clinton agreed. The former secretary of state began to answer Behar's original question about support for Trump, who "The View" co-host said had "one foot in jail and another on a banana peel."

"I think that you are absolutely right to sound the alarm. What I think, again, we saw yesterday, is that a lot of people may not be telling pollsters they’re reconsidering, but they’re reconsidering," Clinton said.

"I think the chaos that comes with him is just not attractive to a majority of people anymore. But there are still people that support him, say they’ll vote for him. We just have to limit the number of those people and reach out to those who are having second thoughts who say, ‘Well, I thought he would have done better or how much longer is he going to do this rigged election thing, or look at his problems in the court system.’ And so I think we have to keep reaching out to the people who are open to looking at the damage he would cause if he were ever anywhere near the White House," she continued.

Behar said that she believed "we should lock him up now."

Clinton appeared to call for a "formal deprogramming" of some of Donald Trump's supporters during an interview with CNN in October.

"At some point, you know, maybe there needs to be a formal deprogramming of the cult members, but something needs to happen," she said after criticizing "MAGA extremists" on Capitol Hill.

