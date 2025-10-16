'The View' co-host says goal is to have people ‘with different views at our table'

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

"The View" co-host Sara Haines said on Wednesday’s episode of the "Behind the Table" podcast that the ABC News show aims to include people with different views at their table while discussing the co-hosts' interview with Cheryl Hines, the wife of Robert F. Kennedy Jr.

"I commended her for just showing up, but then I found that her comedic sense was a good buffer for her, ’cause she joked throughout even though we were asking tough questions. I had some people write me like, ‘You went easy on her, Sara, and you’ve been hard on her. Why didn’t you go harder?’ And I don’t think people always appreciate the ensemble of a table. We want people at our table. We want people with different views at our table," Haines said.

"The View" co-hosts were joined by Hines on Tuesday to discuss her upcoming memoir, " Unscripted ," but the co-hosts also pressed her about her husband’s work in the Trump administration.

"You need to come to every conversation, especially people that feel differently than you, with curiosity first, which is our job is not to tell people how to feel. It’s not to invite people to our table and slam dunk them verbally," Haines said.

‘THE VIEW’ FACES MOCKERY FOR BOOKING 102 LEFT-LEANING GUESTS AND ZERO CONSERVATIVES IN 2025

"I will never be someone that’s there for a gotcha moment. There is a way to be tough and to ask questions when it remains well-intentioned and curious," Haines continued.

Co-host Joy Behar added that she wants to see more Republican guests on the program following Hines' interview on Tuesday.

"I think we should have more Republicans on the show. They’re scared of us," Behar said.

During the first seven months of 2025, "The View" featured 102 left-leaning guests and zero conservatives, according to a study done by Media Research Center (MRC).

CHARLAMAGNE CRITICIZES 'THE VIEW' FOR LACKING CONSERVATIVE GUESTS

MRC’s NewsBusters analyzed every episode of "The View" from Jan. 6, when the program returned from a winter hiatus through July 25, and found that its producers and hosts failed to book a single right-leaning guest to discuss politics.

The show has had former Vice President Kamala Harris, Supreme Court Justice Sonia Sotomayor, and democratic socialist candidate for mayor Zohran Mamdani on in recent weeks. The co-hosts were also joined by former Gov. Andrew Cuomo, who is running as an Independent candidate for New York City mayor.

CLICK HERE FOR MORE COVERAGE OF MEDIA AND CULTURE