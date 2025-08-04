Charlamagne criticizes 'The View' for lacking conservative guests

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

"The Breakfast Club" host Charlamagne tha God slammed "The View" on Monday for lacking conservative voices on the show.

"Thank you, Lara Trump, for having me on ‘My View.’ I enjoyed the conversation. I think it's ridiculous that ‘The View’ has had … 102 left-leaning guests and zero conservatives," Charlamagne said on "The Breakfast Club" on Monday, after appearing on Fox News' "My View with Lara Trump" on Saturday.

"That is ridiculous to have a platform and … only talk to people that you agree with. That makes no sense whatsoever to me," he said of the liberal ABC daytime talk show, which features Joy Behar and Whoopi Goldberg, among other hosts.

None of the show's six current hosts, including former Donald Trump aide Alyssa Farah Griffin, supported Trump in 2024.

CHARLAMAGNE THA GOD NAMES SURPRISING 2028 PRESIDENTIAL SUGGESTION

Charlamagne appeared on Lara Trump's Fox News show to share his thoughts on who should make a White House run in 2028 and the lack of viewpoint diversity in the media.

The discussion touched on "The View," a notoriously anti-Trump show, being the subject of a recent study by the Media Research Center (MRC).

The ABC News program continued to display an overwhelming lack of balance during the first seven months of 2025 with 102 left-leaning guests and zero conservatives, according to the MRC. It was unclear how many Republicans or conservatives, if any, had been invited, who may have then declined.

ABC NEWS’ ‘THE VIEW’ HAS HAD 102 LIBERAL GUESTS IN 2025 WITHOUT A SINGLE CONSERVATIVE: STUDY

The MRC analyzed every episode of "The View" from January 6, when the program returned from a winter hiatus, through July 25, and found that it failed to book a single right-leaning guest to discuss politics. The watchdog previously found in April that the show booked 63 liberal guests and zero conservatives.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

"’The View’ is not shy about the fact that what they say and do is all meant to push the agenda of the Democratic Party, whether it’s smearing Trump and his allies or specifically elevating Democratic politicians. It’s why they’ve only spoken to liberals about politics on the show so far this year," NewsBusters associate editor Nicholas Fondacaro told Fox News Digital .

Fox News Digital reached out to representatives from "The View" for comment.