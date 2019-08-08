'Special Report' panel pans Universal's 'The Hunt': 'Only in Hollywood' would hunting 'deplorables' be seen as OK

The upcoming Universal picture "The Hunt" is a film produced in bad taste, especially after the mass shootings in Texas and Ohio, according to the "All-Star Panel."

"I feel like, in the wake of the tragedies -- the shootings in Dayton and El Paso -- it feels like it is in really bad taste," Politico's Anna Palmer said Thursday on "Special Report."

Echoing Palmer, Real Clear Politics co-founder Tom Bevan said he thought Hollywood went a step too far, but was too politically insensitive to notice.

"Only in Hollywood would someone look at a script like this and think this is a good idea and we should make this movie," he said.

NBC'S UNIVERSAL PICTURES PLANS TO RELEASE 'THE HUNT' DESPITE BACKLASH

The film, directed by Craig Zobel and co-produced by horror film producer Jason Blum, depicts privileged vacationers hunting so-called "deplorables" for sport.

In the wake of backlash, NBC Universal executives said they are aware of the objections to the film's plot, but decided against taking significant action.

“There are no plans to not release the movie. No plans to move the release,” a studio source told Fox News.

NBC’s Universal Pictures, which shares parent company Comcast with NBC News and MSNBC, told Fox News on Wednesday that the movie’s marketing campaign would be “temporarily paused” on the heels tragic mass shootings in El Paso, Texas, and Dayton, Ohio.

CLICK TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Of the film's plot, "All-Star" panelist Matthew Continetti remarked he found an inconsistency in the plot, if they were to be based on actual supporters of President Trump.

"Deplorables would never allow themselves to be disarmed," he said.

During the 2016 presidential campaign, then-Democratic nominee Hillary Clinton told a New York audience some of Trump's supporters constitute a, "basket of deplorables."

Fox News' Brian Flood contributed to this report.