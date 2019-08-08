NBC’s Universal Pictures plans to release ‘The Hunt’ despite backlash

NBC Universal still plans to release the controversial movie “The Hunt” as scheduled on September 27 despite significant backlash over the film that depicts privileged vacationers hunting “deplorables” for sport.

“There are no plans to not release the movie. No plans to move the release,” a studio source told Fox News.

NBC Universal executives are aware of the widespread objections to the movie's plot but have decided not to take significant action at this time.

“The Hunt” is billed as a satirical take on wealthy thrill-seekers taking a private jet to a five-star resort where they embark on a “deeply rewarding” expedition that involves hunting down and killing designated humans.

NBC’s Universal Pictures, which shares parent company Comcast with NBC News and MSNBC, told Fox News on Wednesday that the movie’s marketing campaign would be “temporarily paused” on the heels tragic mass shootings in El Paso, Texas, and Dayton, Ohio.

Universal Pictures declined further comment on Thursday.

The Hollywood Reporter reported on Tuesday that the “violent, R-rated film from producer Jason Blum's Blumhouse follows a dozen MAGA types who wake up in a clearing and realize they are being stalked for sport by elite liberals.”

According to the Hollywood trade publication, characters in the film refer to the victims as “deplorables,” which is what Hillary Clinton infamously dubbed Trump supporters during the 2016 election.

The report also noted that a character asks, "Did anyone see what our ratf--ker-in-chief just did?"

Multiple NBC Universal executives, including CEO Brian Roberts, did not immediately respond when asked for comment by Fox News.

The movie has caused outrage, with conservatives calling it everything from “political violence” to “sick murder fantasies about right-wingers.”