Greg Gutfeld: One thing you can 'guarantee' about controversial 'The Hunt' movie

Co-host of "The Five" Greg Gutfeld, claimed backlash surrounding the Universal Studios film "The Hunt" has been overblown and said the idea of hunting down humans has been a recurring theme for decades.

"Can I defend this?" Gutfeld asked on "The Five" Thursday. "This is an old idea, the most dangerous game. There's a lot of movies about hunting humans and we have no idea who becomes victorious in this. This is a satire."

He also said there will likely be a twist in the movie showing the "deplorables" winning the fight and claimed there wasn't any merit to the outrage emanating from the film's detractors.

"I think we immediately go, 'oh my God, they're hunting conservatives.' I guarantee you the conservative will probably win and that's the twist in this," he continued. "So I think this is much ado about nothing."

Universal pulled ads for the film in light of the recent shootings in El Paso and Dayton, but stood by the movie's September 27 release date and are forging ahead with their original plan to have the movie hit theaters.

Others disagree with Gutfeld's take and see the film as a twisted political statement, meant to help liberals vent about their frustrations with President Trump.

“This certainly shows Hollywood for what it really is -- demented and evil. At a time when journalists try to blame President Trump for every act of violence in the world, wannabe Tinseltown terrorists are making sick murder fantasies about right-wingers,” Media Research Center vice president Dan Gainor told Fox News.

