'The future seems so bleak' : 'The Five' react to climate change plans proposed by Dems on CNN

"The Five" co-hosts reacted to Wednesday's marathon CNN climate change town hall event Thursday, during which many of the Democratic presidential candidates took what some argued were extreme environmental positions.

"I believe the president would also like to thank CNN for asking some of these frontrunners specific questions which they actually answered," co-host Jesse Watters said before listing some of the positions taken by candidates.

Those positions ranged from Sen. Kamala Harris, D-Calif., pledging to ban plastic straws to Sen. Bernie Sanders, I-Vt., saying he'd he would support taxpayer-funded programs to administer abortions in developing countries as well as give women access to birth control to deal with population growth.

Watters blasted CNN and the candidates, saying it was "crazy" that population control was raised during the event.

"The answers were stupid and the questions were amazing for the Republicans and everybody should thank CNN," Watters said. "The fact that they actually got on there and said 'population control' is crazy. That's what they do in communist China."

Co-host and comedian Michael Loftus also agreed with Watters, pointing out that Democrats had a bleak outlook for the future.

"The future seems so bleak. Like, could it sound any worse?" Loftus said. "Well, we all need to be vegetarians living like it's World War II, drinking out of straws that don't work."

Co-host Juan Williams pushed back at Watters and Loftus, saying Democrats at least had ideas about dealing with climate change, while Republicans do not.

"Democrats have ideas. Boy, Republicans have no ideas when it comes to dealing with climate change," Williams said.