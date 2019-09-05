Beto O'Rourke: Meghan McCain 'almost' encouraging violence with warning about buyback backlash

Former Rep. Beto O'Rourke, D-Texas, has claimed that "The View" host Meghan McCain was sending a dangerous message when she warned there could be a violent backlash to mandatory federal firearm buybacks.

“I just I think that kind of language and rhetoric is not helpful,” O'Rourke told The Daily Beast on Wednesday. “ ... It becomes self-fulfilling; you have people on TV, who are almost giving you permission to be violent and saying ‘you know this is this is going to happen.'”

MEGHAN MCCAIN MOCKED AFTER EXPLAINING HER PRO-GUN STANCE ON 'THE VIEW'

O'Rourke's comments piled onto the avalanche of criticism that McCain received on Tuesday as her name trended on Twitter.

During Tuesday's "The View," McCain plainly stated she wouldn't live without guns and warned that the U.S. would see "a lot of violence" if the government tried to take AR-15's away from people.

O'Rourke and some other leading Democrats have thrown their weight behind a mandatory buyback system that would force citizens to return their "assault weapons" in exchange for money.

The 2020 hopeful became particularly outspoken about the issue after the Aug. 3 mass shooting in his hometown of El Paso.

In the new interview, O'Rourke seemed to suggest McCain's response on "The View" made it seem as though a violent response to any potential gun buybacks was "natural".

“When someone says “if you do this, then this will happen,” he told The Daily Beast, "almost as though that’s a natural response or maybe even something that should happen or deserves to happen."

'THE VIEW' CO-HOST MEGHAN MCCAIN ON BEING A CONSERVATIVE VOICE ON THE SHOW: 'IT'S REALLY IMPORTANT'

O'Rourke said he thought the response should be: "‘We’re doing nothing now and we’re seeing people slaughtered in their schools, at work, at a Walmart, in a synagogue, in a church, at a concert. There is violence right now and it is horrifying and it is terrifying and it is terrorizing.’ We should be worried about that kind of violence right now.”

McCain responded Thursday by ridiculing the 2020 candidate on Twitter with a reference to a battle cry of the 19th-century Texas Revolution against Mexico: "Beto is the only man in all of Texas who would revise ‘Come and Take It’ to ‘Please, Come and Take It.'"

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

McCain also retweeted The Federalist co-founder Sean Davis, who suggested it was ironic for O'Rourke to accuse McCain of violence, given his past. "Amazing that a drunk-driving, hit-and-running, home-invading gun grabber is accusing someone else of violence," Davis' tweet read.