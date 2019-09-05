Mark Morgan: Trump 'delivering' on border wall, despite Democrats' objection to Pentagon funding reallocation

The Pentagon's reallocation of billions in national defense funds toward the border wall is the right move, according to acting Customs and Border Protection Commissioner Mark Morgan.

Morgan also responded Thursday on "Your World with Neil Cavuto" to concerns from Democrats, including Virginia's two U.S. senators, that the decision could risk America's national security.

"The risk really is an answer for the secretary of defense, with respect to the money that is going to be spent with respect to the border wall," he said.

"As the commissioner, what I can tell you is we are in the middle of a crisis -- both a humanitarian and national security crisis. Every single mile of wall that is built, Neil, our country is safer because of that."

Morgan said President Trump "listened to the experts" with regard to what is needed to maintain America's national security.

"One of the things they need to effectively do their job is more wall and the president is delivering," he said.

Cavuto asked Morgan about objections from Virginia Democratic Sens. Mark Warner and Tim Kaine, who criticized Trump for taking money from defense projects in the state.

In a statement, Warner claimed Trump is making America "less safe" and is "taking money away from our military, including funding to support critical projects in Virginia."

Some of the projects Warner cited include a cyber operations facility at a base in Newport News, Va., and the replacement of a hazmat warehouse in Norfolk.

In addition, Kaine said he is "deeply concerned" about the move, and claimed the president is "shirking his duty to advance his own political agenda."

Morgan dismissed the lawmakers' claims.

"I have full confidence in the secretary of defense, that he is not going to take money that is going to impact his ability to safeguard the national security of this country," he said of Mark Esper.

"But, this wall is part of a national security crisis we have right now on this southwest border."

He added it is up to lawmakers in Congress to come together and pass legislation to solve the border crisis, while the president is instead left in the interim to use the executive powers he has at his disposal.