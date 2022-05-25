Texas school shooting: MSNBC's Joy Reid says 'to hell' to people who say 'don't politicize this'

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

MSNBC’s Joy Reid was outraged at efforts to depoliticize the mass shooting that occurred at a Texas elementary school.

On the Wednesday episode of "The ReidOut," Reid opened her show by condemning Republican politicians for refusing to pass gun control legislation in the aftermath of Tuesday's shooting.

"Please spare me the ‘don’t politicize this’ bs because these deaths, these record numbers of Americans slaughters are political. They are happening because of uniquely American politics. They are happening because 327 million Americans are essentially hostages to a morally and financially bankrupt gun lobby and the heartless, gutless politicians that they buy and own," Reid said.

She also demonized Republicans by suggesting "their tolerance for blood" is bottomless and will therefore never be moved by the deaths of several children, echoing her fellow MSNBC colleague claiming that Republicans are now "the enemies."

"So honestly, to hell with anybody who says don’t politicize this because these deaths, until we change, until we stop letting this minority of ghouls rule us, this is who we are," Reid said.

Arizona congressional candidate Daniel Hernandez Jr. appeared on her show and similarly denounced efforts to depoliticize the shooting, suggesting it’s part of the "same tired playbook."

"Republicans do this thing where they say, one, don’t politicize. We need respect for the families and step two is let’s create a smokescreen and draw attention away from the real problem which is the Washington gun lobby," Hernandez said.

A mass shooting at Ross Elementary School in Texas left at least 19 children and two adults dead. In the aftermath of the shooting, several Democrats, including Majority Leader Chuck Schumer, called for passing H.R. 8, the Bipartisan Background Checks Act of 2021. Critics say the bill would likely have done little, if anything, to stop the Uvalde shooter and is unlikely to pass without Republican support.