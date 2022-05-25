Democrats use Uvalde shooting to demand Senate pass HR 8, which would not have prevented tragedy

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

In the wake of Tuesday’s horrific mass shooting at a Texas elementary school, Democrats are pushing for a gun control bill that would have done little, if anything, to prevent the tragedy.

H.R. 8, the Bipartisan Background Checks Act of 2021, would expand the National Instant Criminal Background Check System to require a background check for all firearm sales, including private sales between two unlicensed individuals.

The bill passed the House last March with eight Republicans voting in favor and one Democrat, Rep. Jared Golden of Maine, voting against. The bill was read for the first time Tuesday in the Senate, where 10 Republican votes are needed to overcome a filibuster. Sen. Joe Manchin, D-W.Va., has said in the past that H.R. 8 penalizes law-abiding gun owners, and he reiterated his position Tuesday that eliminating the filibuster would lead to "total insanity."

Multiple Democrats tweeted support for the bill after a gunman killed 19 children and two teachers at Robb Elementary School in Uvalde.

"When 90% of the country supports universal background checks, we should have laws to reflect that," Rep. Chrissy Houlahan, D-Pa., tweeted Tuesday. "That bill is called H.R. 8 The House has passed it multiple times. The Senate MUST act and institute universal background checks on all gun purchases. It’s a start."

"It’s been 440 days since @HouseDemocrats passed a bill to strengthen background checks," tweeted Rep. Jimmy Gomez, D-Calif. "202 House Republicans voted against it, and Senate Republicans have been blocking it from being signed into law. We need to abolish the filibuster and pass gun safety legislation, NOW."

"Commonsense background checks are supported by: -84% of voters -83% of gun owners -72% of NRA members," Rep. Marcy Kaptur, D-Ohio, tweeted. "The House passed the Bipartisan Background Checks Act last year. It's time for the Senate to follow suit."

According to the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms, and Explosives (ATF), the suspect in Tuesday’s shooting, Salvador Ramos, legally purchased two AR platform rifles at a local federal firearms licensee, one on May 17 and another on May 20. The suspect also purchased 375 rounds of 5.56 ammunition on May 18, the ATF said.

Because Ramos purchased his weapons legally from a licensed firearms dealer, expanding background check requirements to include private sales would not have impacted the transactions in which Ramos acquired his guns.

Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer, D-N.Y., signaled Wednesday that he’s not bringing the bill up for a quick vote and will instead try to negotiate a deal with Republicans.

"My Republican colleagues can work with us now," he said on the Senate floor. "I think it’s a slim prospect. Very slim, all too slim. We’ve been burnt so many times before. But this is so important," Schumer said. "We must pursue action and even ask Republicans to join us again."