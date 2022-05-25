MSNBC contributor amid Texas school shooting: Republicans are ‘the enemies’

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

MSNBC contributor Mike Barnicle claimed Wednesday amid the fallout of the school shooting in Uvalde, Texas that Republicans were "the enemies" when it came to such tragedies.

During an appearance on "Morning Joe," the liberal commentator referred to Republicans as "hypocrites" and "scoundrels," and accused them working "against progress" in passing gun control legislation.

Barnicle's comments came amid the show's focused discussion on the Texas shooting, which occurred Tuesday when the shooter, 18-year-old Salvador Ramos, entered Robb Elementary School and killed at least 21 people, including 19 students and two teachers.

During the discussion, host Joe Scarborough turned to Barnicle and railed against Republican state legislators opposing legislation on gun control measures, referring to them as "radical," "dangerous," "immoral," and "cowards."

He also claimed they were "turning our classrooms, our churches, our country music festivals into killing zones."

"Everything that you just said, we just did. We just said it. Nine days ago. Because of Buffalo. Where people were killed because of their skin color in a supermarket," Barnicle said, referencing the shooting earlier this month at a supermarket in Buffalo, New York, that killed 10 people and injured a number of others.

He stated that the conversation was, again, being had today and that he didn't think anyone on the show's panel would "be able to get through the morning without crying."

"We know who the enemies are. The enemies are the hypocrites and the scoundrels who stand up in the United States Senate, including last night, and talk about what a tragedy it is," Barnicle said. "And then they actively work against progress in terms of controlling the distribution of guns in this country."

"They are cowards. We know that," he claimed.

Barnicle lamented that life would just "go on" for most people, and that public officials would do "very little."

"This lingers for many people. But it doesn’t linger enough for most people. And here we are, raising again the question we talked about just a few days ago, who are we? Really," he said.

The investigation into the Texas shooting is still ongoing, and authorities have not yet identified a possible motive.