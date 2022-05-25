Texas Rep. Jackson on Uvalde school shooting: We need God, family and community back in our lives

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Rep. Ronny Jackson, R-Texas, responded to the "horrific" Texas school shooting on Tuesday by calling for compromise from both sides of the political aisle. On "Fox & Friends" Wednesday, Rep. Jackson urged lawmakers to focus on school safety while also demanding leaders work to "repair" the nation's damaged culture and "encourage" God in the classroom.

UVALDE, TEXAS SCHOOL SHOOTING LEAVES 19 CHILDREN, 3 ADULTS, INCLUDING SHOOTER DEAD

RONNY JACKSON: We have shootings all the time and they're all unfortunate. I wish none of them happened. But when you see something like this, it's extra horrific. And I think that this will allow me to talk to my colleagues on the other side of the aisle and say, look, you know, I'm a staunch defender of the Second Amendment and I'm going to remain that way.

But what can we do? What can we do to harden these places and to make schools safer? And what can we do to make sure that we're providing the mental health resources that we need and making sure that we're teaching our kids the right things and we're preparing our kids for stuff like this. And like I said, I'm all about what can we do to repair the damage that's been done to the culture of this country. I think we need to get God and family and community back into our lives in a big way. And there's been a big push for a long time from some of those on the left and at the higher levels that are responsible for educating our kids on keeping that stuff out of the schools. And that's the wrong answer. We need to encourage that within our schools.

