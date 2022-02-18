Texas professor blasts ‘activist’ faculty over pro-CRT resolution: ‘Social justice indoctrination camp’

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

A Texas professor spoke out Friday on "Fox & Friends First" after faculty at his university passed a resolution that will allow teachers to include critical race theory (CRT) in their curriculums.

The resolution voices support for faculty members tailoring courses and curricula around the controversial theory. It was passed partly in response to legislation in Texas limiting the teaching of CRT in K-12 education and to express solidarity with educators seeking to "teach the truth in U.S. history and civics education." Thus far, the Texas state legislature has not passed anything related to teaching in higher education.

But, the University of Texas at Austin Associate Professor Richard Lowery told co-host Todd Piro that social justice activists on campus don’t just want to express their ideas, but want to "force" others to adhere to them and implement them across required studies.

"They’ll take over classes, and they’ll take over required classes, and then you can’t get through that class if you don’t express the ideas that they want you to express," Lowery said.

Lowery went on to say that the university has implemented "flag requirements," which are essential to graduate. He asserted that students must engage in "activism" and learn about critical race theory to earn the flags.

According to the University of Texas at Austin website, "The Skills and Experience Flags are a unique and innovative feature of all undergraduate degrees at The University of Texas at Austin. The Flags are designed to provide the enriched education that all students will need to become effective future leaders in our society and a constantly evolving workplace."

Students must earn flags in six areas, which include cultural diversity in the United States, ethics, and Global Cultures.

Lowery added that there has been a "real shift" in Texas education over the past several decades, favoring an "activist core" over objective reasoning and education.

"So many of the faculty view themselves as activists first and educators and researchers maybe second or third at best," said the associate professor.

In a video message on Tuesday Lowery blasted the resolution and fellow faculty.

"The legislature trusted you to be the right people to judge the curriculum and to focus on education and keep politics out," said Lowery. "They didn’t give you autonomy, so you could turn our school into a social justice indoctrination camp."