Texas police chief says he 'can't fathom' end of Title 42 as human smuggling surges in small town

A Texas police chief said Monday his city is facing a huge problem with the surge of human smuggling operations and without the help of Governor Greg Abbott's Operation Lone Star, his city would be "overrun."

Dilley, Texas Police Chief Homer Delgado joined "Fox & Friends First" to address how his city has been affected by the border crisis.

TEXAS REP. SAYS MASSIVE DRUG SMUGGLING TUNNEL AT BORDER HIGHLIGHTS ‘URGENCY’ TO PASS LEGISLATION

"I don't think I can actually fathom what the impact would be looking at what we have today (without Title 42). If it were to double, we would just be inundated with more people than we could handle coming through here."

A federal judge on Friday temporarily blocked the Biden administration from ending the Title 42 public health order on May 23 -- stopping the administration from a move that had seen significant Republican and Democratic opposition amid fears it would exacerbate the border crisis.

Judge Robert Summerhays, in the Western District of Louisiana, granted a preliminary injunction on the Biden administration’s plan to end the order on May 23. It was in response to a lawsuit by two dozen Republican states, led by Arizona, Louisiana and Missouri.

The police chief said his small city of about 4,000 people has received assistance from the Frio County Sheriffs' office, Texas Highway Patrol, and Operation Lone Star which was created by Governor Greg Abbott.

Delgado said he and other south Texas officials feel "abandoned" as they deal with the border crisis. The police chief even shared a story that addressed how prevalent human smuggling is in his town.

"One of the odd things that happened was at the end of the school year and one of the high school seniors was taking photos while they were out on one of the beautiful South Texas ranches. They came across an abandoned, stolen vehicle that had been used in human smuggling. So they used it as a backdrop for her senior photos. These are the kind of things that our children are having to adjust to," he said.