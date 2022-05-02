Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2022 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

Texas
Published

Texas' Operation Lone Star to get another $500 million to secure border, Gov. Abbott says

Texas has taken its own measures to secure its border with Mexico as the number of migrants trying to enter illegally increases.

By Louis Casiano | Fox News
close
We are going to see a crisis like we've never seen before: Ben Domenech Video

We are going to see a crisis like we've never seen before: Ben Domenech

'Special Report' All-Star panel discusses the illegal immigration surge as Title 42 winds down.

NEWYou can now listen to Fox News articles!

An effort to counter illegal immigration in Texas will receive another $500 million in funding through the end of the year, Texas Gov. Greg Abbott announced last week. 

The money will be redirected from state agencies to Operation Lone Star, which went into effect a year ago. The program is a joint mission between the National Guard soldiers and troopers with the state Department of Public Safety. 

Operation Lone Star, an effort to secure the Texas-Mexico border, has secured another $500 million in funding, Gov. Greg Abbott announced last week. 

Operation Lone Star, an effort to secure the Texas-Mexico border, has secured another $500 million in funding, Gov. Greg Abbott announced last week.  (Fox News)

"Texas will not sit on the sidelines as President Biden continues turning a blind eye to the crisis at our southern border," Abbott said in a statement Friday. "Texans’ safety and security is our top priority, and we will continue fighting to keep our communities safe. This additional funding ensures the Lone Star State is fully equipped to provide Texans the border security strategy they demand and deserve." 

Texas has been especially aggressive in trying to combat the surge of illegal crossings into the state, going so far as to bus apprehended migrants to Washington D.C., in what opponents have called a public relations stunt. 

Lieutenant Governor Patrick said the federal government's failure to secure the southern border has forced Texas to "use our tax dollars to step into the breach."

Since Operation Lone Star DPS has made over 14,000 arrests, of which more than 12,000 of those were for alleged felonies.  

US prepares for unprecedented surge of illegal migrant crossing Video

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

The Department of Homeland Security arrested around 1,700 human smugglers in 2020 and over 2,300 in 2021.

Fox News Mills Hayes contributed to this report. 

Louis Casiano is a reporter for Fox News Digital. Story tips can be sent to louis.casiano@fox.com.