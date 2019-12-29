Texas police chief caught on camera chasing suspect says it was an opportunity to help his officers

A Texas police chief who was caught on camera pursuing and arresting a suspect appeared on “Fox & Friends" to detail the events prompting the chase - an act untypical of the top police brass.

“When I was heading to the scene I was hoping that I had an opportunity to be out there helping the officers do that. I kind of thought I’d just be out there on the perimeter, but as it so happened the suspect popped out right in front of me, so I gave chase,” Fort Worth Police Chief Ed Kraus, 52, said.

Kraus, a 26-year veteran of the force who was only named permanently to the role earlier this month after acting as the chief on an interim basis since May, showed he can still hoof it when it comes to chasing down a fleeing suspect.

His pursuit of the suspect Friday morning through backyards and over fences was recorded by a police helicopter over the scene.

Police said the suspect took off after causing a multi-car crash on I-20. Kraus happened to be in the area in his police vehicle.

"The bad guy decides to take a wrong turn and runs toward the chief,” police spokesman Buddy Calzada told Fox 4 News. "The bad guy jumped the fence and the chief jumped the fence to keep going after him. He runs through the middle of a yard, and the suspect jumps another fence. So what does the chief do? He jumped the fence with him.”

Calzada said as the chief started closing in on the man, “I think he realized at that point, I'm not going to make it. I'm not going to get away from this."

The fleeing suspect, who was not immediately identified, was facing a charge of fleeing the scene of an accident, the station reported.

Kraus had to be coaxed into commenting on the chase, Fox 4 reported.

Fox News’ Robert Gearty contributed to this report.