Fort Worth's top cop, 52, captured on video nabbing suspect after foot chase

The top cop in Fort Worth, Texas, showed he can still hoof it when it comes to chasing down a fleeing suspect.

Chief Ed Kraus’ pursuit of the suspect Friday morning through backyards and over fences was recorded by a police helicopter over the scene.

Police said the suspect took off after causing a multi-car crash on I-20, Fox 4 Dallas reports. Kraus happened to be in the area in his police vehicle.

"The bad guy decides to take a wrong turn and runs toward the chief,” police spokesman Buddy Calzada told the station. "The bad guy jumped the fence and the chief jumped the fence to keep going after him. He runs through the middle of a yard, and the suspect jumps another fence. So what does the chief do? He jumped the fence with him.”

Calzada said as the chief started closing in on the man, “I think he realized at that point, I'm not going to make it. I'm not going to get away from this."

The fleeing suspect, who was not immediately identified, was facing a charge of fleeing the scene of an accident, the station reported.

Kraus, 52, a 26-year veteran of the force who was only named permanently to the role earlier this month after acting as the chief on an interim basis since May, had to be coaxed into commenting on the chase, Fox 4 reported.

“I’m just proud to be one of 1,700 officers, who do this kind of work every day,” he said.