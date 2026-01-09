Tennessee Democrat proposes new bill limiting ICE from school campuses statewide

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

A Memphis lawmaker wants to limit Immigration and Customs Enforcement's (ICE) presence in schools in Tennessee.

House Bill 1482, proposed by Democratic Tennessee State Rep. Gabby Salinas, would prohibit ICE from entering school campuses and require the state to notify staff, students and security about their rights when addressed by federal agents, unless agents provide prior notice or respect specific limitations.

The bill aims to prohibit the use of certain public properties, schools and religious institutions for certain civil immigration enforcement activities. The Trump administration rescinded a longstanding policy that prevented ICE officials from conducting arrests of undocumented individuals at schools, houses of worship, hospitals or other so-called "sensitive locations."

"Here in Tennessee we are asking teachers to teach under almost war-like conditions. What’s happening in other cities potentially can happen here in Memphis, and I don't want us to lose a life or have these adverse events in schools where kids are supposed to be learning. The bill aims to keep all students safe and provide an environment that is conducive to learning," Salinas told Fox News Digital.

Salinas referred to Renee Nicole Good being shot and killed by an ICE agent in Minneapolis Wednesday. The Trump administration said she used her car to try to run over federal officers during an immigration law enforcement operation.

Federal authorities have started taking agitators into custody after the incident.

Department of Homeland Security Secretary Kristi Noem has characterized the fatal shooting of Good as a response to an "act of domestic terrorism," alleging the driver had been "stalking, impeding and blocking" ICE officers for hours leading up to the incident.

Salinas, a Democrat, faces an uphill battle getting the bill passed since the General Assembly is controlled by a Republican supermajority. The legislature reportedly plans to reconvene next week and will introduce a slate of bills to cooperate with civil immigration enforcement.

Salinas told Fox News Digital the bill is an important part of the legislature's agenda.

"Tennessee is a very long state. It's hard to see and engage with other elected officials when we're out of session. So this is just the beginning," she said. "I just filed a bill earlier this week. So we are just getting started in our legislative session, but this is an important part of our legislative agenda."

Tennessee Republicans have reportedly met with Trump administration officials to advance immigration enforcement priorities.

According to Knox News, "Tennessee House Speaker Cameron Sexton told Knox News exclusively Jan. 8 that his conversations with Stephen Miller, President Donald Trump's deputy chief of staff and deportation architect, began even before U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement agents arrived in Memphis last year."

Tennessee Republicans are reportedly seeking to be a model on immigration laws as they cooperate with Trump.

"Sexton expects around eight or nine bills that will make Tennessee a testing ground for duplicating Trump's immigration crackdown at the state level when the new legislative session starts Jan. 13. The idea is for Tennessee's GOP supermajority to pass a series of laws that other states can use as a model," Knox News reported.