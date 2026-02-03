Temple University student who 'assisted Don Lemon' charged in federal church-storming case

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

A student at Philadelphia’s Temple University has surrendered on federal charges tied to a Minnesota anti-ICE protest at a St. Paul church that also involved journalist Don Lemon and others.

The Temple News reported that Jerome Richardson, a senior majoring in political science set to graduate in May, "helped Lemon with ‘logistics and local contacts’ and appeared in a video before his arrest saying he supported the protest as a matter of conscience and faith."

Richardson surrendered to federal authorities in Philadelphia and made an appearance in court before getting released later Monday, and is awaiting trial, according to a campaign to raise funds for him on GoFundMe.

DON LEMON'S LENGTHY HISTORY OF ANTI-ICE RHETORIC

"If you riot in a place of worship, we WILL find you," Attorney General Pam Bondi wrote in a Monday X post.

"We have made two more arrests in connection with the coordinated attack on Cities Church in St. Paul, Minnesota: Ian Davis Austin and Jerome Deangelo Richardson," she added.

Lemon, a former CNN anchor, was arrested last week for his alleged involvement in the anti-ICE protest at Cities Church. After his Los Angeles court appearance, he was released from custody without bail, with his next court appearance scheduled for Feb. 9 in Minneapolis.

Lemon has said he was practicing journalism by covering the disturbance and is protected by the First Amendment, while his detractors say he crossed the line with his actions and can't use his reporter status as a shield.

In a recent post on Instagram, Richardson identified himself as someone who "assisted Don Lemon" with "logistics and connecting him with local contacts to report on ICE-led Minnesota Operation Surge. As a consequence of this support, I am now being targeted by the Trump administration. I am speaking out now because I anticipate being in federal custody sometime in the near future."

DON LEMON REMAINS DEFIANT, DARES TRUMP DOJ TO ‘MAKE ME INTO THE NEW JIMMY KIMMEL’ AS POTENTIAL CHARGES LOOM

The senior said he wanted "to share my love and gratitude," asking people for prayers, to "not stop fighting for justice," and donations toward his legal defense. Those arrested are charged with conspiring to prevent people from exercising religious freedom.

Steve Orbanek, a spokesperson at Temple University, told Fox News Digital in a statement, "Temple University is aware of media reports related to the arrest of one of its students on Monday in connection with an incident that took place at a church in Minnesota."

Orbanek said the university understands "that the circumstances surrounding this matter are developing. Out of respect for the privacy of the student and the ongoing legal process, the University will not comment on the specifics."

He added, "As we’ve shared previously, we deeply value the First Amendment, including the rights of free speech, a free press, and the freedom to exercise religion. We encourage and educate our students to engage thoughtfully and lawfully to advocate for their beliefs and values, raise awareness and contribute to constructive dialogue."

Fox News Digital has reached out to Richardson for comment.

DON LEMON WARNS TRUMP WILL 'RETROFIT' LAWS TO PROSECUTE HIM AFTER JUDGE REJECTS CHARGES

CLICK HERE TO DOWNLOAD THE FOX NEWS APP