Don Lemon released from custody after LA court appearance

Former CNN host Don Lemon was released from custody without bail Friday after his court appearance in Los Angeles.

"I've spent my entire career covering the news. I will not stop now," Lemon told reporters outside the courthouse. "There is no more important time than right now, this very moment, for a free and independent media that shines a light on the truth and holds those accountable. And I will not stop now. I will not stop ever.

"Last night, the DOJ sent a team of federal agents to arrest me in the middle of the night for something that I've been doing for the last 30 years. And that is covering the news. The First Amendment of the Constitution protects that work for me and for countless other journalists who do what I do. I stand with all of them, and I will not be silenced. I look forward to my day in court."

DON LEMON TAKEN INTO CUSTODY FOR HIS INVOLVEMENT IN LIVESTREAMING PROTEST AT MINNESOTA CHURCH

Lemon, wearing a tan suit and a tan collarless shirt, was escorted into the courtroom without restraints. Showing support for Lemon in the courtroom was his husband and Democratic LA Mayor Karen Bass.

His next court appearance is scheduled for Feb. 9 in Minneapolis.

WHAT TO KNOW ABOUT THE DOJ THREATS AGAINST DON LEMON AFTER HE FOLLOWED ANTI-ICE PROTESTERS IN ST. PAUL CHURCH

Lemon was charged with conspiracy to deprive rights and violation of the FACE Act for his involvement in the anti-ICE protest that disrupted services at a Minnesota church. Lemon was in Los Angeles to cover the Grammy Awards at the time of his arrest.

"Don has been a journalist for 30 years, and his constitutionally protected work in Minneapolis was no different than what he has always done," Lemon's attorney, Abbe Lowell, said in a statement.

"The First Amendment exists to protect journalists whose role it is to shine light on the truth and hold those in power accountable. There is no more important time for people like Don to be doing this work.

"Instead of investigating the federal agents who killed two peaceful Minnesota protesters, the Trump Justice Department is devoting its time, attention and resources to this arrest, and that is the real indictment of wrongdoing in this case. This unprecedented attack on the First Amendment and transparent attempt to distract attention from the many crises facing this administration will not stand. Don will fight these charges vigorously and thoroughly in court."

DON LEMON REMAINS DEFIANT, DARES TRUMP DOJ TO ‘MAKE ME INTO THE NEW JIMMY KIMMEL’ AS POTENTIAL CHARGES LOOM

A federal magistrate judge previously rejected the Justice Department’s initial attempt to bring charges against Lemon. The DOJ then sought an indictment from a Minnesota grand jury.

Lemon went viral earlier this month for livestreaming left-wing agitators who stormed St. Paul's Cities Church during Sunday services. Lemon has maintained he was there as a journalist, not as a protester. In the indictment, however, the DOJ accuses him of coordinating with the protest organizers before they arrived at the church.

Agitators disrupted the service and "intimidated, harassed, oppressed, and terrorized the parishioners, including young children, and caused the service to be cut short," according to a federal affidavit.

Churchgoers told law enforcement that members of their parish attempted to retrieve their children from a childcare area located downstairs, but the agitators were blocking the stairs, and the parents were unable to get to their children. One churchgoer later expressed fear that the agitators may have guns underneath their jackets and noted that aisles were blocked, making it difficult to leave.

The protesters targeted Cities Church with the suspicion that its pastor was an ICE collaborator.

The Freedom of the Press Foundation (FPF) blasted the arrest.

"Two federal courts flatly rejected prosecuting Lemon because the evidence for these vindictive and unconstitutional charges was insufficient, and Lemon has every right to document news and inform the public. Instead of accepting that humiliating defeat, the government has now doubled down," FPF Chief of Advocacy Seth Stern said.

"The unmistakable message is that journalists must tread cautiously because the government is looking for any way to target them," he continued. "The answer to this outrageous attack is not fear or self-censorship. It’s an even stronger commitment to journalism, the truth and the First Amendment."

CNN also defended Lemon, who was terminated by the network in 2023.

The FACE Act makes it a federal crime, with potentially steep fines and jail time, to use or threaten to use force to "injure, intimidate, or interfere" with a person seeking reproductive health services or with a person lawfully trying to exercise the First Amendment right of religious freedom at a place of religious worship. It also prohibits intentional property damage to a facility providing reproductive health services or a place of religious worship.

Several individuals from the protest face similar charges, including Georgia Fort, an independent journalist who, like Lemon, said she was at the church to cover the protest.

Fox News' Brian Flood contributed to this report.