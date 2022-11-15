Ted Cruz warns Democrats could do 'generational damage' if Herschel Walker loses Georgia Senate runoff

Sen. Ted Cruz addressed what is at stake in the Georgia runoff election, warning that reining in the far-left agenda hinges on Herschel Walker's success in unseating Democrat incumbent Raphael Warnock.

The Texas Republican joined "The Brian Kilmeade Show" Tuesday to discuss the political implications of the race as voters head to the polls for the second time in just weeks.

"What happened in the 2020 runoff is that our voters stayed home," Cruz told host Brian Kilmeade. "They didn't show up and vote, and that is a sure way to lose, as we did then, two seats and flip control of the Senate. The question here on December 6th is whether conservatives, whether just common sense Georgians show up and vote at the polls."

"If we lose in Georgia, the Democrat majority grows by one, which puts them very close to being able to end the filibuster and ram through policies that would do generational damage to our country," he continued.

Walker has raked in $11 million since the election.

The former Georgia Bulldog and NFL star running back joined "The Faulkner Focus" on Tuesday to discuss the significance of the runoff and key issues driving voters to the polls - including crime, the border, and the economy.

"It's so close, so tight, because this is the United States of America," Walker told Harris Faulkner. "Everyone has a voice. That's what is so wonderful about it."

"Right now I want everyone's voice to be heard and their vote to be counted, but one thing that we have to get back to is we can agree to disagree, he continued. "I think we've gotten away from that. One of the things when I decided to run, I said, I want to be a guy to bring people together. I believe in unity."

Walker is poised to face off against Warnock again in a December 6th runoff election since neither candidate garnered 50% of the vote last week.

Cruz stressed the importance of keeping the Senate split 50-50, even though Democrats would have the tiebreaking vote of the vice president.

"Last year, we prevented the Democrats from ending the filibuster because two Democrats stood up and said no - Joe Manchin, Kyrsten Sinema," Cruz said. "Now I've long believed if Sinema wasn't there, Manchin would have rolled over and given in to Schumer, as he has over and over and over again during his tenure."

"If the Democrats win in Georgia, I think they'll roll Manchin and end the filibuster, and that would do enormous damage to this country, including passing S1, which strikes down every election integrity law in the country, registers millions of illegal aliens, registered felons to vote, including, I think they will also make millions of illegal immigrants citizens and allow them to vote," he continued.

Cruz warned the Democrats will likely try to add Washington D.C. and Puerto Rico as states to tip the Senate balance of power in their favor even more.

But it wouldn't stop there, according to Cruz.

"I think they'll pack the United States Supreme Court with four radical left-wing justices," he said. "That's what's at stake in Georgia, so I very much hope Georgians show up and vote on December 6th."