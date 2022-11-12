Expand / Collapse search
Raphael Warnock
Published

Warnock's church could face subpoena after failing to respond to Georgia secretary of state

Georgia Secretary of State's Securities and Charities Division to decide whether to issue subpoena if foundation continues ignoring inquiries

By Timothy H.J. Nerozzi | Fox News
Georgia Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger will need to decide whether to subpoena the church of senatorial candidate Raphael Warnock after it failed to respond in writing to a legal inquiry on its charitable status.

The Secretary of State's Securities and Charities Division has demanded explanation from the Ebenezer Building Foundation — a foundation operated by Warnock's Ebenezer Baptist Church — of its charitable status within the state. 

APARTMENTS OWNED BY WARNOCK'S CHURCH EVICT 'HOMELESS' TENANTS WHILE SENATOR RECEIVES HEFTY HOUSING STIPEND

(Paras Griffin/Getty Images)

"The Division's records indicate that Ebenezer Building Foundation, Inc [...] is not registered as a charitable organization with the State of Georgia," the Securities and Charities Division wrote in an Oct. 12 letter. 

Warnock is the senior pastor at Ebenezer Baptist Church and a principal officer of the Ebenezer Building Foundation.

SELF-PROCLAIMED ‘PRO-CHOICE PASTOR’ DEMOCRAT SEN. WARNOCK WON'T SAY IF HE SUPPORTS ANY LIMITS ON ABORTION

Sen. Raphael Warnock speaks to supporters as film director Spike Lee (R) listens during a canvass launch on Nov. 6, 2022, in Savannah, Georgia.

Sen. Raphael Warnock speaks to supporters as film director Spike Lee (R) listens during a canvass launch on Nov. 6, 2022, in Savannah, Georgia. (Alex Wong/Getty Images)

The Oct. 12 letter continued, "Accordingly, if Ebenezer Building Foundation is soliciting charitable contributions and operating as a charitable organization in the State of Georgia without an active registration or applicable exemption, it is in violation of O.C.G.A. § 43-17-5, and therefore, is subject to administrative penalties under O.C.G.A. § 43-17-13."

Neither Ebenezer Baptist Church nor Ebenezer Building Foundation replied in writing by the Nov. 2 deadline. 

NBC REPORTER SLAMMED FOR SIDESTEPPING WARNOCK  EVICTION STORY: 'LACK OF CURIOUSITY IS TELLING'

Republican U.S. Senate candidate Herschel Walker speaks during an election night watch party on Tuesday, Nov. 8, 2022, in Atlanta. | Democratic Sen. Raphael Warnock speaks during an election night watch party on Tuesday, Nov. 8, 2022, in Atlanta. 

Republican U.S. Senate candidate Herschel Walker speaks during an election night watch party on Tuesday, Nov. 8, 2022, in Atlanta. | Democratic Sen. Raphael Warnock speaks during an election night watch party on Tuesday, Nov. 8, 2022, in Atlanta.  (AP Photo/Brynn Anderson | AP Photo/John Bazemore)

Officials are now forced to decide whether to increase pressure on the foundation via subpoena if the state's inquiries go unanswered, a spokesman for the state charities division said Thursday, according to the Washington Free Beacon.

A dozen eviction lawsuits were filed against residents between February 2020 and September 2022. One report included an eviction notice for a resident owing as little as $25.88 in past-due rent.

Rev. Raphael G. Warnock delivers the eulogy for Rayshard Brooks at his funeral in Ebenezer Baptist Church on June 23, 2020, in Atlanta, Georgia.

Rev. Raphael G. Warnock delivers the eulogy for Rayshard Brooks at his funeral in Ebenezer Baptist Church on June 23, 2020, in Atlanta, Georgia. (Curtis Compton-Pool/Getty Images)

Ebenezer Baptist Church, which pays Warnock a sizable $7,417 monthly housing allowance as its senior pastor, is 99% owner of the Columbia Tower at MLK Village, where residents have received eviction notices for owing as little as $25.88 in past-due rent, according to documents obtained by the Free Beacon.

Eight tenants at Columbia Tower, which is also run by Columbia Residential and described as a haven for the "chronically homeless" and those afflicted with "mental disabilities," have been issued eviction notices since early 2020 for owing an average of $125 in rent.

Fox News' Jon Brown contributed to this report.

