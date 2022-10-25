Ted Cruz says 'View' hosts were 'more rattled' than him after climate protesters interrupted his appearance

Texas Senator Ted Cruz joined "Fox & Friends" Tuesday to discuss his heated interview on "The View."

Cruz clashed with the hosts over the 2020 election and the left's refusal to accept previous election results.

The interview was also interrupted twice by climate protesters.

"I think [the hosts] were embarrassed. … [The protesters] were kind of nuts. I think the hosts were a little bit rattled," said Cruz. "They said in the entire history of the show, they'd never had anyone do that."

"The View" panel erupted Monday after Cruz confronted the hosts about election deniers and political violence on the left.

The Republican was initially heckled by environmental protesters within the audience before co-host Alyssa Farah Griffin grilled him about the January 6 Capitol Hill riot and whether he viewed President Biden as legitimately elected. Cruz confirmed that Biden was the president before calling out "The View" and the media for giving Democrats a pass for floating "stolen election" claims in prior years.

Cruz defended his decision to join the talk show and said it was an opportunity to speak to the show's left-leaning viewers, rather than the hosts.

"I think for the people who watch ‘The View,’ that was a perspective they hadn't heard before," said Cruz on "The Brian Kilmeade Show."

"As conservatives, we need to be talking and reaching a much wider audience."

Cruz called out co-host Whoopi Goldberg for claiming the left "does not engage in riots," referring to the January 6th capitol riots.

"I just had to laugh. I said, Well, did you miss an entire year worth of Antifa riots all across the country where our cities were burning? And Whoopi looked at me and said, I don't know what you're talking about. I don't know of any Antifa. I mean, that really says something."

The discussion continued to spiral out of control, with the hosts defending Clinton and Abrams, while Cruz quoted Clinton questioning the legitimacy of both the 2000 and 2016 election results .

The climate protesters shouted at the show hosts, urging them to cover the climate crisis, prompting Goldberg to defend the show's coverage and ask them to leave.

"It was an interesting difference between politics and the media. I think they (View hosts) were more rattled than I was. … I'm used to people being knuckleheads," Cruz said, describing the repeated outbursts as a "circus."

"The left right now is angry. They scream and there's so much anger," he said.

Over the weekend, the sight of Sen. Cruz at a New York Yankees game triggered anger among some fans.

Cruz was in the area in advance of "The View" appearance to promote his new book, "Justice Corrupted: How the Left Weaponized Our Legal System."

Fox News' Kristine Parks contributed to this report.