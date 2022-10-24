'The View' hecklers yell 'f--- you' at Ted Cruz, demand show cover climate change in wild segment

Multiple protesters interrupted Sen. Ted Cruz, R-Texas, during a Monday appearance on "The View," with one shouting "f--- you" at the senator while others screamed at the show's hosts to cover climate.

"Cover climate now! Cover climate now!" protesters shouted as Cruz began to respond to Sara Haines' question about Republican plans to combat inflation.

A host told the protesters that they do cover climate as Whoopi Goldberg demanded the hecklers let them do their jobs.

"We hear what you have to say, but you've got to go," Goldberg said before cutting to commercial. Co-host Alyssa Farah Griffin turned to Cruz and said, "they weren't even protesting you."

Later in the first segment, the show bleeped out audio of someone shouting at him from the audience, but it showed Cruz's amused reaction, while "View" co-host Sunny Hostin gaped. The show quickly went to commercial, and Goldberg could be seen glaring at the offender.

A member of Cruz's staff told Fox News Digital the heckler yelled "f--- you" at Cruz. The ABC show was able to bleep it out before it went live on the air.

The protesters were removed from the studio before the next segment. When the show returned from the break, left-wing co-host Ana Navarro noted she had been sharply critical of Cruz but was apologetic for the audience's conduct toward him.