'The View' host Joy Behar says GOP 'can't win' because 'demographics are changing': 'They have to cheat'

"The View" host Joy Behar said Wednesday that the Republican Party can't win due to changing demographics and claimed they "have to cheat" in order to win, while discussing a crackdown on voter fraud in Florida.

"This is what they’re up to now, the Republican Party. Because they can’t win and they know can’t win because in because the demographics are changing and the future is not Republican Party, so they have to cheat," Behar claimed.

She complained that Republicans claim voter fraud is everywhere and added, "we know that's not true."

"But they don’t care about that," Behar said before arguing that Republicans were setting up people that cannot vote. "Then you set up a situation where you tell people lies, like these people were told, that they could vote when they actually could not. So they get the wrong information."

The hosts discussed body cam footage of arrests made in Florida in August with regard to voter fraud in the 2020 election.

"In 2018, the resolution passed overwhelmingly in Florida that convicted felons that had served their time could vote," Hostin said, noting that murderers and child molesters were exclusions to the rule.

She said that rule was not "put in place" or "given to the election role people."

Behar continued to describe the GOP "set up" with regard to the videos of voter fraud arrests.

"The second step is you set up where people are voting fraudulently unknowingly which is what we just watched," Behar said. "And then you deny the validity of any election you did not win."

She said Tuesday that she finds voters' focus on the economy and inflation "sad and depressing" and said that people don't understand the stakes of the midterm elections.

"Well, what’s depressing is that the New York Times released a poll today that says that 70% of voters agree that democracy is under threat. But only 7% of voters rank a threat to democracy as a major issue this election cycle," Behar said during Tuesday's episode. "I find that so depressing, I can't begin to tell you."

She added that it was "ludicrous" to believe the Republican Party would be able to alleviate inflation concerns.

"They are not going to help you, so why would you vote for them? And yet, I see that it’s very close, that people are not understanding what the stakes are. And I find it, I find it sad and depressing," she continued.