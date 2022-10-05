Ted Cruz predicts GOP 'tsunami' in November as he embarks on 17-state bus tour

Sen. Ted Cruz, R-Texas, predicts a decisive Republican victory in the midterm elections as he embarks on a multi-state bus tour in support of senatorial, gubernatorial and congressional candidates.

"I think we're going to have a wave election," Cruz told "Jesse Watters Primetime." "I think it's going to be a tsunami."

Speaking from Arizona, Cruz had just wrapped a joint rally stumping with U.S. Senate nominee Blake Masters and Kari Lake, the Republican nominee for governor.

He invited host Jesse Watters and any voter who wants to join him on his tour, saying the attendees will leave "so jacked and so excited" at the GOP's prospects.

Cruz further predicted 2022 will turn out to be a lot like 2010, when the rise of the Tea Party movement gave way to a Republican takeover of Congress in repudiation of the Obama years.

"It is a fundamental change election, and I couldn't be more excited about it," he said.

Asked about Democrats' focus on abortion after the Supreme Court sided with the state of Mississippi and returned regulation of the procedure to state legislatures, Cruz said it is the only issue they can at all campaign on.

He riffed that incumbents in tough races like Sens. Mark Kelly, D-Ariz., and Raphael Warnock, D-Ga., must look at the state of the Democratic Party and realize just that.

"What would you talk about? You couldn't talk about the economy because the economy has gone to crap under Biden. You couldn't talk about inflation because the price of everything is up. Gas is more than twice as high. Mortgages are three times as high. You couldn't talk about crime because we've got murder rates skyrocketing across the country."

"You certainly couldn't talk about illegal immigration, and if you try to talk foreign policy, Biden's surrender to the Taliban is a loser," Cruz said.

"So they're left with abortion and they're trying to make it all about abortion. And the crazy thing about it is, the Supreme Court has returned that issue to the voters. So now every state will decide the abortion laws in their states. The laws will reflect the values of their citizens. It's democracy."

Across the senatorial election field, Pennsylvania Democratic Lt. Gov. John Fetterman dubbed himself "Fetterwoman" at a recent rally as an appeal to pro-choice women voters. In Georgia, retired Dallas Cowboys running back and GOP nominee Herschel Walker recently criticized Warnock on Fox News over a "pro-choice pastor" moniker.

In another tight race, Pennsylvania Republican gubernatorial nominee Doug Mastriano told Lancaster's NBC affiliate the issue of life is rightly front-and-center in November.

"It doesn't seem like we're talking about the baby anymore," he said of the abortion debate during a pro-life rally at the State Capitol, questioning Democrats' platform on the matter. "Pennsylvania is at a crossroads… it's up to [voters]."