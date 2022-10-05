Blake Masters rips 'unforgivable' lack of action on border crisis by Biden, Sen. Mark Kelly

Arizona Senate candidate Blake Masters said the greatest issues facing his state are inflation and the border crisis which he blames on Joe Biden and his opponent, Sen. Mark Kelly, D-Ariz.

The Republican joined "America's Newsroom" Wednesday to discuss the race and said Kelly portrays himself as a moderate but is voting "in lockstep with the Chuck Schumer and Joe Biden agenda."

"Arizona is getting the brunt of it, the border crisis and this economic inflation crisis, people have had enough. And it's why they want to make a change in November," he told Dana Perino and Bill Hemmer.

Masters said Mark Kelly and Joe Biden "declared war on American energy" when they "surrendered our energy independence, and then they printed $6 trillion too quickly," a move he said contributed to rising inflation.

Masters also blamed Kelly for the border crisis.

"Joe Biden and Mark Kelly caused this crisis. They gave the whole southwest border over to the Mexican drug cartels. It's a human trafficking disaster. The crime being committed, the fentanyl coming through. This is all on Mark Kelly."

Masters said he would support securing the border and slammed Kelly for his inaction as poisonous fentanyl comes across.

"I just find it so unforgivable that Joe Biden and Mark Kelly, haven't even pretended to do anything about it."

"Mark Kelly just two days ago announced some new fentanyl bill he's trying to run in the Congress," said Masters, ahead of Thursday's debate with Kelly.

"It's performative. He didn't do anything for the first 22 months. And now, what, three days before our debate? One month before Election Day. Now Mark Kelly pretends to get serious about fentanyl. It's killing our kids here in Arizona. He's not keeping people safe."

Hemmer said Kelly has been invited onto the show to respond and lay out his case to voters.

Fox News' Victoria Balara contributed to this report