Ted Cruz bashes MSNBC's Joy Reid for her 'Trump's Benghazi' claim: 'What's wrong with you?'

Sen. Ted Cruz, R-Texas, put MSNBC host Joy Reid on blast on Wednesday for "rooting" for what she described as "Trump's Benghazi" in Baghdad this week.

Crowds of angry Iraqis protesting America's recent airstrikes against an Iran-backed militia laid siege to the U.S. Embassy compound, chanting "Down, Down USA!" as they stormed through the main gate, prompting U.S. guards to fire tear gas in response.

As events in Baghdad were underway, Reid took to Twitter.

"As Trump's Benghazi unfolds in Iraq..." the MSNBC host tweeted while sharing a Twitter statement from President Trump that said, "Read the Transcripts!"

Reid's tweet didn't sit well with the Texas Republican.

MSNBC'S JOY REID DELETES TWEET FALSELY SUGGESTING POMPEO SPOKE TO RUSSIA'S RT

"What’s wrong with you? Is partisan hatred really that deep?" Cruz said. "We root for American soldiers, not against them."

Reid wasn't the only one who attempted to link Tuesday's raid to the 2012 Benghazi terrorist attack that left four Americans dead -- including U.S. Ambassador Christopher Stevens.

A progressive veterans' political organization, PAC VoteVets, used the violent demonstrations on Tuesday to knock the president.

"Hey @POTUS remember [your] Benghazi rants during 2016? You're about to have your own one unfortunately in Iraq," VoteVets wrote in the now-deleted tweet.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

The "Benghazi rants" was in reference to Trump's repeated attacks against former Secretary of State Hillary Clinton over her handling of the Benghazi attack.

The tweet, which was later deleted, was widely panned on social media.

Fox News' Greg Norman and Edmund DeMarche contributed to this report.