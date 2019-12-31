MSNBC's Joy Reid deletes tweet falsely suggesting Pompeo spoke to Russia's RT

MSNBC host Joy Reid was under fire Tuesday over a tweet -- which she later deleted -- slamming Secretary of State Mike Pompeo for supposedly appearing on Russian state-run television.

Pompeo spoke this past April at Texas A&M University, recalling the sins he witnessed when he oversaw the CIA. "I was the CIA director. We lied, we cheated, we stole," Pompeo chuckled in the clip. "We had entire training courses."

However, Pompeo's remarks had aired on Russia's RT and a Twitter user shared the clip suggesting that the secretary of state had said that directly on Russian television, something Reid initially seemed to believe.

"Can you imagine what Republicans would have said if Secretary of State Hillary Clinton had gone on Russian State TV and said this during the Obama administration?" Reid asked. "Now? Republicans are unphased by this remarkably brazen Kremlin bowing. Putin really did win the year..."

Critics on social media called out the MSNBC host for spreading the falsehood.

"Yet again, Joy Reid is blatantly lying and there will be no consequences at all because she works for MSNBC and is spreading lies to advance today's neo-McCarthyism. RT pulled a random clip of [Pompeo]'s speech. In Reid's hands, this becomes: [Pompeo] 'has gone on Russian State TV,'" The Intercept editor Glenn Greenwald reacted.

"I'm assuming Joy Reid actually tweeted this, not Joy Reid's Hacker (always good to check, you never know!)," The Nation contributor Aaron Maté joked in reference to her dubious 2018 claim that her homophobic blog posts were a result of a hacker. "That's a clip of a [Pomepo] event from April 2019. I'm not surprised you're unaware of it -- why would MSNBC ever air something damning about its CIA heroes/employees?"

Reid eventually deleted the tweet, later clarifying, "This actually was said in Texas and was posted by RT. Updating for my thread."