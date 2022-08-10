'Teacher Death Mystery': Nancy Grace investigates mysterious suicide of Philadelphia bride-to-be

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

A chilling discovery has thrown the case of a teacher's death on its head, and crime expert Nancy Grace investigates to determine whether this Philadelphia educator's death was suicide, or something more sinister.

"Teacher Death Mystery: A Nancy Grace Investigation" is a new show tracing the tragic death of Ellen Greenberg and digging for truth in her mysterious case, streaming now on Fox Nation.

Greenberg was a Philadelphia teacher when, on the evening of January 26th, 2011, her fiancé Sam Goldberg, found her dead. Officials ruled the incident a suicide.

New evidence suggested otherwise.



"This girl, this young bride-to-be, did not commit suicide," the Fox Nation host told America's Newsroom co-host Bill Hemmer, Wednesday. "The new evidence is that from many of her stab wounds, there's no hemorrhage. In other words, she wasn't bleeding, Bill; she was already dead."



"Your heart's not pumping, so there's no blood coming from the stab wounds. Some of those stab wounds were postpartum medical examiner agrees."

Those stab wounds would amount to as many as 20.

For the Fox Nation special, Grace spoke to Greenberg's parents who revealed details about the stab wounds - including one being located in the heart despite Greenberg being left-handed, adding to the confusion surrounding the suicide ruling.



Grace also spoke with the Greenberg family private investigator Tom Brennan and attorney Joseph Podraza to explain what officials and investigators have uncovered since the fatal moments in 2011.

One particular piece of evidence under scrutiny is the 911 call made by Goldberg which occurred from the hallway outside their apartment.

"It seemed rehearsed," Greenberg's cousin Debbie Schwab said in the special regarding the call. "I didn't think it seemed genuine at all."

As experts revisit key evidence, Nancy Grace investigates to find answers. The question remains whether Ellen Greenberg committed suicide or was murdered, but Grace resolves to get to the bottom of it.