Taken in plain sight: Nancy Grace exposes the 'desperately serious' sex trafficking problem in America

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Fox Nation host Nancy Grace explores the American sex trafficking crisis in her new special, "Taken: A Nancy Grace Investigation," spotlighting the story of a 15-year-old Texas girl who was abducted and sex trafficked at a Dallas Mavericks game on April 8 of this year.

Crime expert Nancy Grace joined "Fox & Friends Weekend," Sunday, to discuss the heroic rescue efforts undergone by the Texas Counter Trafficking Iniative, who told Grace how they rescued the teen girl against all odds in an exclusive interview.

"This teen girl goes with her dad to the Mavericks game. Around halftime, she gets up and goes to the bathroom. Can you imagine? You're sitting there looking at the clock up in the middle of the arena, and you realize she doesn't come back," Grace told co-host Will Cain.



"He starts looking for her frantically. He goes to security, he goes to police. Finally, six days later, he goes to the Texas Counter Trafficking Initiative, a nonprofit."

TEXAS GIRL, 15, TRAFFICKED FROM MAVERICKS GAME IN DALLAS; 8 ARRESTED IN OKLAHOMA: POLICE

"They find her completely nude online with a bunch of girls there…teen girl online, naked with a bunch of hookers. And they're torn. Thank God in heaven she's alive. But what has she lived through? She has lived through sexual assault, rape, false imprisonment," Grace continued.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

The Texas Counter Trafficking Initiative was able to find nude photos of the girl that were posted online, and, with this imagery, they were able to determine her location. She was missing for 10 days until law enforcement was able to locate her at the Extended Stay America hotel in Oklahoma City on April 18.

"They find the girl in the room with a registered sex offender. Why is he a registered sex offender? Because he sexually assaulted a three-year-old child," Grace added.

CLICK HERE TO GET FOX NATION



To hear the full story, including compelling interviews of the man whose organization rescued the teen girl, and her family's lawyers who spoke on the systematic failures within her case, join Fox Nation and watch the new episode of "Taken: A Nancy Grace Investigation" today.

Fox Nation programs are viewable on-demand and from your mobile device app, but only for Fox Nation subscribers. Go to Fox Nation to start a free trial and watch the extensive library from your favorite Fox Nation personalities.

Fox News' Audrey Conklin contributed to this report