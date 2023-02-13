Middle school teacher claims it's 'white supremacy' to oppose thievery: 'Burn this motherf*cker to the ground'

A pro-Black Lives Matter Maryland teacher, who admitted to intentionally concealing students' gender changes, has a history of extreme statements excusing property destruction and theft. The district told Fox News Monday they were looking into the matter.

Lane Cogdill works at Silver Spring International Middle School in the Montgomery County Public Schools District, according to its website. The teacher uses "ze/zir," "they/them" and "he/him" pronouns . Fox News Digital repeatedly inquired from the district for comment about the remarks, but they did not respond.

"Hey, I got some thoughts about what's going on in the world," Cogdill said in 2020. "As a history teacher who cares about racial justice, I keep hearing people saying, like, 'I understand protesting, but I don't understand rioting and looting.' Let me just remind y'all, this country was literally built by Black people."

The district told Fox News Digital they were "looking into this" but that they could not "comment further because it is a personnel matter."

"Black people's bodies were literally the currency that our white founding fathers used to fund for revolution. As far as I'm concerned, as a white person, and as a history teacher, if your ancestors built this country, you have the right to burn the motherf----r to the ground. And White people I'm [going to] need you to do better because your opinion on this is at best, irrelevant, and at worst, literally propagating white supremacy."

The teacher said that all their statements concerning a Fox News Digital article, in which Cogdill discussed sharing multiple nonbinary identities with students during their first encounters as well as concealing gender changes, were part of district policy.

Fox News Digital reached out to the district, inquiring whether the statements about teachers disclosing gender identity in first encounters with kids as well as hiding students' transitions were part of policy but did not immediately receive a response.

"Not a soul at my district or my school had brought it up because as it turns out… everything I said aligns exactly with explicit district policy," the teacher said. "It's almost like as a transgender person myself and an educator who is highly qualified in my field I know what I'm talking about. So I had some good laughs with friends and colleagues about it, and I carried on with my terrifying, clear agenda of teaching middle school every day."

Cogdill said that when students question their gender, the teacher will ask them for their name and pronouns and would help hide it from school administrators and parents upon request.

"I always ask a trans or questioning student as soon as I find out what is the name you prefer? What pronouns do you prefer ? Who else knows? And how would you like me to refer to you when I speak to your family, to the administrators, to other teachers, in front of other students? Some students ask me not to disclose their identity, and that's a promise I always honor," Cogdill added.

The teacher added, "I can't imagine breaking a single trans or non-binary student's trust by sharing details about their gender identity with anyone… especially their parents, their counselors and their administrators."

As a first step, transgender children may adopt new names and pronouns that they feel match their gender identity as part of a process called "social transition." Other aspects of the process may include changing their clothing and getting haircuts to match a preferred gender expression.

"I've seen a lot of trans and non-binary students gain confidence after confiding in me and after having a trusted adult affirm and support them," the teacher said.

Cogdill explained that for the past seven years when meeting new students during the beginning of the year "I introduce and explain my identity."

Cogdill's identity is complicated as it comprises multiple non-binary identities.

"I identify as non-binary, meaning I don't identify as a man or a woman. I identify with the terms genderfluid and genderqueer because I'm somewhat masculine and somewhat feminine," the teacher said.

"The pronouns they mostly affirm me are ze/zir or they/them or he/him. My title is Mx. Cogdill – Mx. – rather than Ms. or Mr. And I ask my students… to use Mx. instead of ma'am or sir. I changed my name to Lane because it's gender-neutral. I also go by Theo, which is affirming because my masculinity is not always recognized by other people."

Cogdill proceeded to explain additional information about a non-binary identity.