Taylor Swift lookalike with over 1 million followers target of 'Swifty' rage on TikTok: 'Pathological liar'

A Taylor Swift lookalike with a large following on TikTok is fending off accusations from "Swifties" on the internet that she has centered her entire life around looking like the famous singer.

TikTok influencer Ashley Leechin has over one million followers on TikTok, but some "Swifty" fans have attacked for being a "pathological liar," according to a Rolling Stone profile on the internet star.

"She is the George [S]antos of Swifties," a TikTok user commented in response to one of Leechin’s videos from February. It was a reference to Republican Congressman George Santos, who has been called a liar for his embellished resumé.

Other users on TikTok said that they admired the influencer in a video posted Monday.

"[L]ove youuuuu !!! one person typed.

Another user wrote that they were "a huge fan" of Leechin.

But Leechin fired back against her critics in February with a detailed petition headlined, "PETITION TO STOP FALSE DEFAMATION."

"Some Swifties have taken to the internet to defame my name & one in particular has a video on their page comparing me to a murderer. This is not okay & should not be taken lightly," Leechin wrote in a petition shared to her Linktree page.

She proceeded to list 18 lengthy bullet points, denying, among numerous other accusations, that she has gone by the name of "Republican Taylor."

"This was false information spread after another TikTok creator who baked cookies with Trump/Pence on the icing & used a green screen of Taylor standing with Biden cookies. This was NOT me," Leechin emphasized.

"I am a (from 2019) registered Democrat (from my most recent card) who turned Independent," Leechin told her detractors.

She also pushed back on claims that she has had "plastic surgery" in an attempt to look more like Swift.

"My teeth are not ‘exactly the same’ as Taylor’s," Leechin wrote.

Leechin responded to attacks on her character and claims that she tries to imitate Swift’s life, even going so far as to mimic the way that the singer holds her pens.

"I hold my pen in such a manner that brings comfort, which releases direct pressure off the median nerve," she wrote.

Leechin reportedly told Rolling Stone in a recent interview that the harsh backlash she has faced from some of Swift’s fans has taught her some important lessons.

"Some Swifties can be very cruel," Leechin reportedly said.

"Randomly bullying [someone] — I feel like Taylor Swift wouldn’t condone that type of behavior," she added.

Fox News Digital has reached out to Leechin for additional comment.