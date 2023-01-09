Ellen DeGeneres slammed for awkward Taylor Swift interview by model Emily Ratajkowski: 'So f---ed up'

An old Taylor Swift interview is getting some new heat!

A TikTok user juxtaposed two Swift interviews, one from 2019 and the other from 2012, illustrating a specific line of questioning the pop star has been subjected to over the years.

Model Emily Ratajkowski took serious issue with the past interview Swift did with Ellen DeGeneres.

The first video is a conversation Swift had with Zane Lowe, where she discusses how she was often barraged with questions about her dating life when she was younger. "When I was like 23 and people were just like kind of reducing me to… making slideshows of my dating life and putting people in there that I'd sat next to at a party once, and deciding that my songwriting was like a trick, rather than a skill and a craft… It's a way to take a woman who's doing her job and succeeding at doing her job and making things… in a way, it's figuring out how to completely minimize that skill," she said.

The TikTok then cuts to Swift on "The Ellen DeGeneres Show" seven years earlier, where, in addition to speaking with Swift about her alleged relationship with Zac Efron, she also asked the singer to play a game. Swift is asked to ring a bell when she sees herself in a photo with the man that inspired her song "We Are Never Ever Getting Back Together."

"I don't know if I'm going to do this," Swift says to DeGeneres, to which the talk show host replies, "Yah you will."

Ratajkowski commented on the TikTok, writing, "This is so f---ed up. She is literally begging her to stop."

Throughout the interview, Swift grows visibly more uncomfortable as the bit continues.

"Stop it, stop it, stop," Swift exclaims at the end of the spliced clip.

A representative for DeGeneres had no comment, and Swift's rep had not yet responded to Fox News Digital's request for comment at the time of publication.

However, Swift did appear on "The Ellen DeGeneres Show" several more times before it wrapped in 2022.

Two weeks ago, the show's YouTube channel even uploaded a compilation video of all the times Swift had joined DeGeneres on her talk show.

Swift also invited the comedian out on stage in 2015 during her "1989" tour, so it seems there's no "Bad Blood" here.

