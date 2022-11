George Santos is a member of the Republican party from the state of New York who was elected in the 2022 midterm to represent New York’s 3rd congressional district.

Santos was born in Queens, New York to Brazilian parents who moved to the United States.

Santos graduated from Baruch College, where he got his bachelor’s degree in economics and finance. He has taken a large interest in philanthropy over the years and has worked with many organizations, including those who rescue animals, work with America’s veterans and help at-risk children.

Before his political career, Santos worked on Wall Street as a financier and an investor. He worked in capital introduction, real estate, capital markets, bio-tech among others things.

Santos participated in the 2022 midterm elections for a seat in the House of Representatives for New York’s 3rd Congressional District after the Democratic Rep. Tom Suozzi announced his retirement from the role to run for New York governor.

The Republican defeated his Democratic opponent Robert Zimmerman in the 2022 elections. The Santos-Zimmerman house race was the first time in history where two openly gay men ran against each other in a congressional election.