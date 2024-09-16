Sweden is radically changing its migrant policies, in what the government is calling a "paradigm shift," to reverse the course of decades of leniency. The Minister of Migration announced it would pay migrants to return to their home of origin, up to $34,000.

Migration Minister Johan Forssell announced the policy amid the right-wing bloc taking over the government last week, including an anti-immigrant wing which has been calling out the lack of integration of migrants from countries such as the former Yugoslavia, Syria, Afghanistan, Somalia, Iran and Iraq.

"Sweden’s migration policy is undergoing a paradigm shift," the country's official website said, while promising to deport those who are there without authorization. "The Government is intensifying its efforts to reduce… the number of migrants coming irregularly to Sweden."

Sweden calls the "aliens" staying within its borders without authorization the "shadow society" and promises to increase deportations.

However, a government-backed report showed that the effect of the new policy woulddn't justify the steep costs. would not justify the steep costs.

The country is currently intensifying efforts to remove leniency in its asylum system, calling for a complete phase-out of permanent residence permits, including limits in cases of "exceptionally distressing circumstances."

"The Government will investigate how to amend Sweden’s legislation for asylum-related immigration so that Sweden will not have a more generous asylum policy than is required according to EU and international law," the website said.

The moves come as right-wing bloc, which included a nationalist anti-immigration party, won a narrow majority in Sweden’s parliament last week, the Associated Press reported. It was a major political shift in the Scandinavian country that had a decades-long history of welcoming refugees, but is grappling with a crime wave linked with immigration.

"Now we will get Sweden in order," said Ulf Kristersson, the leader of Sweden’s Moderates, who’s considered to be the leading figure in the right-wing bloc and a possible prime minister.

Populist leader Jimmie Akesson said, "It is time to start rebuilding security, welfare and cohesion. It is time to put Sweden first. The Sweden Democrats will be a constructive and driving force in this work."

The Associated Press contributed to this report.