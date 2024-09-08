Ohio residents in small town erupt over havoc caused by massive influx of 20,000 of Haitians

Residents in Ohio are fuming about the cultural clash between locals and Haitian migrants at city council meetings, demanding the city take action on the issue.

Thousands of Haitians have arrived in Springfield since the COVID-19 pandemic, and residents have been pointing to an uptick in crime, mayhem and car crashes due to the massive influx of new residents. In a town of 58,000 people, about 20,000 Haitians have arrived, according to city officials.

"I see what's going on in the streets. And I see you guys sitting up there and, comfy chairs and suits… I really challenge you guys to get out here and do something," said Anthony Harris, 28. "These Haitians are running into trash cans. They're running into buildings. They're flipping cars in the middle of the street, and I don't know how like, y'all can be comfortable with this."

Resident Lisa Hayes, 64, recounted an incident where migrants were bullying her at a supermarket. They blocked her cart and refused to let her pass through the aisle.

"I don't know what kind of label you put on this," she said, perplexed by the incident. "I would like to see them have some common respect."

Residents mentioned how migrants are crowding public areas, hitting people with cars – and some said the city needed to start giving driving lessons.

Resident Diana Daniels blamed cultural clashes for the issues. "Countries… are defined by their culture and their language, not the color. When folks stand up here and describe what is happening to them, they are often painted with the broad brush of racism that has nothing to do with it."

"Shame on you," she told city leadership.

At another hearing, a woman named Noel said she doesn't feel safe in Springfield anymore and that migrants are camping out near her home.

"I try to help them the best I can to keep them from trying to squat on my property. But it is so unsafe. I have learned they cannot speak English in my front yard, they're screaming at me, throwing mattresses in my front yard, throwing trash in my front yard," she said.

"Look at me, I weigh 95 pounds. I couldn't defend myself if I had to ‘pack up and move.’"

"It's killing both of us mentally," she continued. "I don't understand what you expect of us as citizens… Who's protecting me? I want out of this town. I am sorry. Please give me a reason to stay."

"How do you know we aren’t getting criminals, rapists?" a man in a blue Harley-Davidson T-shirt said during a hearing about the migrant issue after a bus crash killed the son of two teachers.

Another resident called out general failures in leadership. "When am I getting my money back?" he said.