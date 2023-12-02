Susan Sarandon apologizes for ‘terrible mistake’ of making anti-Jewish comments at Pro-Palestinian rally

Actress Susan Sarandon has apologized for her comments at a recent pro-Palestinian demonstration that resulted in her being dropped from a major Hollywood talent agency.

In a statement posted to social media on Friday evening, Sarandon called it a "terrible mistake" to claim at the rally that anger and hatred Jews had experienced in the wake of the Oct. 7 massacre in Israel was just a "taste" of the treatment that Muslims experience in this country.

In the lengthy Instagram post, the actress said, "Intending to communicate my concern for an increase in hate crimes, I said that Jewish Americans, as the targets of rising antisemitic hate, "are getting a taste of what it is like to be Muslim in this country, so often subjected to violence."

PRO-PALESTINIAN RALLIES IN NYC AND DC INTERRUPT CROWDED HUBS DURING RUSH-HOUR COMMUTE

"This phrasing was a terrible mistake," she continued, "as it implies that until recently Jews have been strangers to persecution, when the opposite is true. As we all know, from centuries of oppression and genocide in Europe, to the Tree of Life shooting in Pittsburgh, PA, Jews have long been familiar with discrimination and religious violence which continues to this day."

The actress admonished herself again, adding, "I deeply regret diminishing this reality and hurting people with this comment. It was my intent to show solidarity in the struggle against bigotry of all kinds, and I am sorry I failed to do so."

Sarandon made her original controversial comments in front of a large pro-Palestinian crowd in Manhattan’s Union Square on November 17 to protest the ongoing Israel-Hamas War.

SEINFELD, MARGULIES, OTHER INDUSTRY HEAVYWEIGHTS RIP HOLLYWOOD’S HYPOCRISY ON ANTISEMITISM: ‘FAILED US DEEPLY’

After the rally and her speech, the actress noted that she was not supposed to speak but was given a microphone at the event and ushered to address the crowd.

Her speech sparked intense backlash, even from some of the people she had intended to speak for. Muslim American writer and education activist Asra Nomani ripped Sarandon’s speech on X, writing, "Please don’t minimize the experience of Jewish Americans by sanitizing the hell that it is for Muslims living in Muslim countries and vilifying America for the life — and freedoms — she offers Muslims like my family."

Nomani also urged Sarandon to "Go, live like a Muslim woman in a Muslim country. You will come back to America and kiss the land beneath your feet."

Sarandon’s words also prompted UTA, a major Hollywood agency, to drop her as a client only days after she said them.

A UTA spokesperson confirmed to Fox News Digital last month that Sarandon is no longer represented by the agency.