Susan Sarandon dropped by talent agency after anti-Jewish comments

Academy Award-winning actress Susan Sarandon was dropped as a client of UTA, a major Hollywood agency, following her controversial comments that American Jews are getting a "taste of what it feels like to be a Muslim."

A UTA spokesperson confirmed to Fox News Digital Sarandon is no longer repped by them.

At a pro-Palestinian rally in New York City on Nov. 17, Sarandon called for protesters to listen and have conversations with Jewish Americans, as many have said they don't feel safe because of the rise in antisemitism since the Oct. 7 Hamas terror attack.

"There are a lot of people that are afraid, that are afraid of being Jewish at this time, and are getting a taste of what it feels like to be a Muslim in this country, so often subjected to violence," Sarandon said.

PRO-PALESTINIAN RALLIES IN NYC AND DC INTERRUPT CROWDED HUBS DURING RUSH-HOUR COMMUTE

Her comments received intense backlash, including from Muslim American writer and education activist Asra Nomani who wrote a lengthy thread on X about how her parents experienced a life of freedom and opportunity in the United States that they wouldn't have experienced living in a Muslim country.

"This is a ‘taste’ of life for a Muslim family in America. Please don’t minimize the experience of Jewish Americans by sanitizing the hell that it is for Muslims living in Muslim countries and vilifying America for the life — and freedoms — she offers Muslims like my family. Go, live like a Muslim woman in a Muslim country," she wrote.

"You will come back to America and kiss the land beneath your feet."

The United States has seen a significant rise in antisemitism, particularly on college campuses, following the attack against Israel. Hollywood has also been criticized by many A-list actors, TV showrunners and producers for hesitating to comment on the matter despite hopping on other political issues.

"I honestly don’t know what they’re afraid of. Losing, I don’t know, followers? I mean, it’s just insane to me," "The Morning Show" star Julianna Margulies told Variety.

SEINFELD, MARGULIES, OTHER INDUSTRY HEAVYWEIGHTS RIP HOLLYWOOD’S HYPOCRISY ON ANTISEMITISM: ‘FAILED US DEEPLY’

She added, "Listen, the last thing I thought in my life was that I’d be the one actress speaking out for Jews. But I’m proud to be here, and I hope I inspire other people to come out and talk and use their voice and use their platform to draw attention to this."

One top Hollywood agent left her leadership role after making posts on social media about the Israel-Hamas war.

Maha Dakhil resigned from Creative Artists Agency’s internal board and, as of now, stepped away from her position as co-head of the motion picture department after sharing anti-Israel posts. However, she will still work with her clients at the agency.

Dakhil reposted an Instagram story in October which read, ""You’re currently learning who supports genocide."

"That's the line for me," she added in her own comments. She posted another picture with the caption, "What’s more heartbreaking than witnessing genocide? Witnessing the denial that genocide is happening."

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

She later deleted the posts and said she made a "mistake" in riposting the Instagram story.

"I made a mistake with a repost in my Instagram story, which used hurtful language. Like so many of us, I have been reeling with heartbreak. I pride myself on being on the side of humanity and peace," she told Variety in a statement. "I’m so grateful to Jewish friends and colleagues who pointed out the implications and further educated me. I immediately took the repost down. I’m sorry for the pain I have caused."

Fox News' Kristine Parks contributed to this story.