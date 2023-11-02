Seinfeld, Margulies, other industry heavyweights rip Hollywood’s hypocrisy on antisemitism: ‘Failed us deeply’

Multiple A-list actors, TV showrunners, and Hollywood producers are criticizing their Tinseltown colleagues for their hesitance to condemn the Hamas attacks on Israel last month and the antisemitism that has risen around the world in the wake of the Oct. 7 massacre.

A-list entertainers like Jerry Seinfeld, Julianna Margulies, along with Hollywood producers, showrunners and even the former president of NBC News Noah Oppenheimer voiced their concern in recent weeks that many in the entertainment industry have stayed "silent" on this issue.

Many of these outspoken supporters of Israel also pointed out the apparent hypocrisy that their industry did not hesitate to promote #MeToo and Black Lives Matter when they were trending social movements.

Hundreds of Writers Guild of America (WGA) union members, including entertainers Jerry Seinfeld, Sacha Baron Cohen, Josh Gad, and Eli Roth signed an open letter Oct. 15 condemning their union – one of the most powerful in Hollywood – for being the "only major Hollywood union" to not provide a statement on the Hamas attack on Israel at the time.

The letter, which also included Oppenheimer’s signature, as well as that of Randi Mayem Singer, the screenwriter behind "Mrs. Doubtfire," pointed the WGA for hypocrisy on the issue.

It stated, "When it comes to taking a stand, the Writers Guild of America has always led by example. When employers sought to exploit our work, the Guild bravely spoke up. When the BLM movement took flight, the Guild rightfully spoke up. When the #MeToo reckoning came and Hollywood needed to change, again the Guild spoke up."

"But when terrorists invaded Israel to murder, rape, and kidnap Jews… the Guild stayed silent. It remains the only major Hollywood union to do so," the letter added.

The signatories also hammered out a clear statement on what happened in Israel on Oct. 7 and suggested that the WGA and other who do not see it their way "have lost the plot."

In bold, with emphasis, their letter declared, "We are a group of screenwriters who wish to clearly and forcefully condemn the heinous crimes committed by Hamas against innocent civilians."

It added, "the conflict between Israel and the Palestinian people is complex and full of nuance, but the crimes committed on October 7th were simple and cruel. If we cannot stand up to call it what it is — a monstrous act of barbarity — then we have lost the plot."

Joel Fields, the showrunner for hit TV drama "The Americans," blasted the WGA in his own statements during Variety’s "Hollywood & Antisemitism Summit" last month. At the panel, Fields declared, "The Writers Guild has failed us deeply."

He added, "For an organization that constantly puts out statements to make sure that it’s on the right side of the history, it has sadly issued its statements through its silence."

Ilana Wernick, a writer-producer on multiple TV shows including "Mom," "Maggie," and "Modern Family," was blunter in her assessment of the union’s silence. She told Variety, "The WGA clearly has a Jew-hating problem, and we need to say it out loud."

Wernick added she believes that the union is catering to those who have been "hurt by the really vile ideology of wokeism," which she described as an "ideology that’s based on perception, feelings. It’s not based on fact. It’s not based on reality."

"This idea that the person or group who is perceived to be oppressed is always in the right, and the person or group who is perceived to be the oppressor is always in the wrong, is what led us to this."

Some WGA members, like "Arrow" and "Carnival Row" writer/producer Marc Guggenheim, have said they are "withholding dues" to the union, the New York Times reported this week.

Following the condemnation, the guild apologized for its silence. In a letter, WGA stated, "We understand this has caused tremendous pain and for that we are truly sorry."

"The Good Wife" and "The Morning Show" actress Julianna Margulies ripped Hollywood in general over the issue. When asked by the Variety panel about the industry’s "deafening silence" on antisemitism in the wake of Hamas’ attack, the actress stated, "I’ve been trying to get past feeling so disheartened by it, to try and understand and work around why every single person in our industry isn’t standing up."

"I don’t understand. It is shocking," Margulies said, adding, "Maybe they’re afraid? I honestly don’t know what they’re afraid of. Losing, I don’t know, followers? I mean, it’s just insane to me."

Hollywood producer Jeremy Steckler ripped the industry for shying away from condemning antisemitism, telling The New York Times "the lack of support feels like they’re punching me in my heart and in my identity."

He stated, "I’ve never been somebody who’s been highly attentive to identity or specific religion. I’ve always just thought I was in this little bubble and everyone’s supportive and it’s L.A. and no big deal. It’s really in the last week, have I woken up and felt othered."

Fox News Digital reached out to WGA for further comment on the rebukes from its members and is waiting for a reply.

