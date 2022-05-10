Mississippi governor, involved in SCOTUS suit, blasts blue states seeking to be 'abortion oases' if Roe nixed

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Mississippi Gov. Tate Reeves, whose administration is party to the Supreme Court case cited in the leaked draft opinion that suggests the possible overturn of Roe v. Wade, told Fox News it is unbelievable to hear how Democratic officials may respond to a ruling in his favor.

Reeves, whose state health officer Thomas Dobbs is named in the suit, said it is regrettable to hear Chicago Mayor Lori Lightfoot pledge to make the Windy City an "oasis" for women seeking abortions and New York Gov. Kathleen Hochul planning to allocate $35 million to abortion providers to protect "human rights."

"That's a conversation that I can't imagine a mayor of a city or a governor of a state trying to make them a place, an ‘oasis’, to have people come there to abort unborn children," Reeves said on "The Story" Tuesday.

"That's the primary distinction here that must be made, is that when you're talking about abortions, there is an unborn child in that womb, an unborn American citizen -- and it's just it's mind-boggling to me that these politicians would say this."

Reeves said abortion-favorable policies like those from Hochul and Lightfoot are more in line with North Korea and China than the Western world.

Responding to concerns that a 2007 trigger law – meaning it would go into effect if Roe were overturned – would ban most abortions in the Magnolia State, Reeves said that particular policy is still more liberal than a majority of European nations currently.

He added detractors should take note of the fact when the trigger law was passed, Democrats controlled the state House of Representatives and relevant committees.

"That speaks a little bit to how far Democrats and the Democrat Party has moved to the left on this issue," he said.

"That trigger law says that within 10 days, the attorney general of our state will certify that Roe v Wade has been overturned and that abortion will be illegal in the state of Mississippi, with the exception of rape and the life of the mother."

When asked whether his administration would still permit over-the-counter abortion drugs, Reeves replied it would be allowed for "some individuals" under the auspices of a physician and their prescription.

The Dobbs v. Jackson suit came about when the lone remaining Mississippi abortion provider challenged the state's Gestational Age Act, which would prohibit abortions after 15 weeks of pregnancy.